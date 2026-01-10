Ariel Construction Expands Commercial Design-Build Services Across South Florida, Dallas, And Orlando

Our expansion into South Florida, Dallas, and Orlando is about making life easier for people who manage commercial spaces," said Joseph Belleli. "Landlords, property managers, and franchise owners should not have to repeat their standards in every market. One team should build it right, everywhere. Post this

What Sets Ariel Construction Apart?

Commercial, high-profile experience: Ariel Construction's team has completed over 500 commercial projects and more than 10 million square feet of buildouts for brands including Cartier, Jimmy Choo, Gorjana, NY Sports Club, TMPL Gym, Luhring Augustine, Attentive, Fastly, Plus 972, and more.

On-time and under-budget as a standard: Founder and lead Joseph Belleli's track record is built on delivering complex projects on time and under budget. The team prices against a clear scope, locks in the sequence of trades, and uses design-build coordination to avoid late design changes and surprise change orders. The "Lowest Price Guaranteed +10%" promise reinforces this discipline: if Ariel Construction can meet a competitor's number at the same quality, it will match it and take an additional ten percent off.

Built to be fast: Ariel Construction is structured for speed, offering same-day or rapid estimates, early budget alignment, and in-house handling of permits and expediting. By running design, buildout, or renovation under one contract, the firm eliminates gaps that typically delay start dates. For an office build out in Dallas or a multi-site rollout in South Florida, this translates to shorter lead times and realistic opening dates.

True one-stop shop across markets: Whether it's a flagship in Manhattan or a new floor for a tech team in Dallas or Orlando, clients work with one integrated partner. As a design-build construction company operating in Florida, Texas, and New York, Ariel Construction covers planning, budgeting, permitting, buildouts, renovations, painting, millwork, HVAC coordination, and low-voltage/IT so owners aren't juggling three or four vendors just to open one space.

Ownership mentality and founder involvement: Every project has a dedicated lead and direct visibility from Joseph. Internally, each space is treated as if Ariel Construction were the tenant paying rent on day one. That mindset is why many landlords, property managers, and franchise operators return for their second, third, and fourth locations.

What Does This Expansion Mean For Owners, Property Managers, And Multi-Site Brands?

Ariel Construction's expansion delivers one key advantage: a single point of contact for buildouts across multiple locations. The firm now operates as a full-service Design-build partner in New York City, Dallas, and Florida markets managing planning, coordination, commercial buildouts, and renovations under one contract.

A quick snapshot of the firm:

30+ years delivering commercial projects

500+ commercial projects delivered

BNI member, reflecting long-term business relationships and referrals

5.0-star Google rating from completed projects

Consistent 5-star Yelp feedback for quality and responsiveness

Thumbtack Top Pro (2019) recognition for performance and customer reviews

Better Business Bureau Accredited Business with an A+ rating

Ariel Construction's Clients By Sector

The same design-build approach now offered in South Florida, Dallas, and Orlando has already been tested across a wide range of commercial clients. A full gallery of completed projects pages are available.

Art Gallery Buildouts: Luhring Augustine, Cartier

Specialized services include:

Structurally engineered gallery walls for heavy art hanging systems

Museum-quality track and recessed lighting with tight beam spreads

Concealed climate control and humidification integrated into ceilings and soffits

Coffee Shop Buildouts: Hidden Grounds Coffee, Toby's Estate Coffee

Specialized services include:

Custom millwork bars designed around barista workflow

Integrated MEP backbones for espresso machines, refrigeration, and dishwashers

Durable, non-slip finishes designed for constant foot traffic

Retail Buildouts: Jimmy Choo, Koth, Tamara Mellon, Scully & Scully, Sugared and Bronzed

Specialized services include:

Engineered storefronts with oversized glazing and integrated signage

Custom fixture packages with concealed power and data

Flexible merchandising layouts for rapid inventory changes

Gym Buildouts: TMPL Gym, NY Sports Club

Specialized services include:

Reinforced flooring assemblies for free weights and heavy cardio

Acoustic wall and ceiling systems to limit noise transfer

High-capacity HVAC designed for peak occupancy

Jewelry Retail Buildouts: Gorjana, Watch Limit, Regal Jewelers, BVLGARI

Specialized services include:

High-security wall and ceiling construction with concealed steel

Integrated alarm, CCTV, and access control pathways

Precision fabricated millwork display cases with layered lighting

Office Buildouts: Attentive, Cavalry, Fastly, Abrams Media, Plus 972

Specialized services include:

Glass-front meeting rooms with acoustic gasketing

Dense power and data coordination for collaborative and focus zones

Custom millwork, signage, and lighting aligned with brand identity

Restaurant Buildouts: Eataly, Hidden Grounds

Specialized services include:

Full commercial kitchen buildouts with coordinated hood systems

Efficient cook-line layouts minimizing steps between prep, cook, and expo

Retail-quality front-of-house finishes that meet food-service codes

Driving Principles Behind Every Ariel Construction Buildout

Ariel Construction's expansion is rooted in principles applied to every commercial project:

A family legacy of trust: More than 30 years of repeat relationships built on transparent pricing and reliable delivery.

Customer-first execution: Premium materials and craftsmanship designed for real commercial use, with every decision evaluated for long-term operation and maintenance.

Attention to detail: From early test fits to final punch, the team tracks details that are easy to miss alignments, sightlines, access panels, service clearances so projects open without a second round of fixes.

A One-Stop Shop For Growing Footprints

For owners and operators, Ariel Construction's expansion is about simplifying growth. Whether a client needs a design-build firm in NYC for a flagship, a Design-build construction company in Florida for clustered rollouts, or an office buildout in Dallas for a new regional hub, they work with one partner that understands how to coordinate buildouts at scale.

"Our expansion into South Florida, Dallas, and Orlando is about making life easier for people who open and manage commercial spaces for a living," said Joseph Belleli, founder and principal of Ariel Construction. "Landlords, property managers, and franchise owners shouldn't have to repeat their standards in every market. One team should build it right everywhere."

About Ariel Construction

Ariel Construction is an end-to-end design-build and general contracting company serving New York, Florida, and Texas, with continued expansion into additional major markets. The firm provides a complete suite of services, including engineering collaboration, architectural design, construction, painting, cabinetry, insulation, and HVAC installation.

The integrated project delivery model ensures efficiency, transparency, and high-quality craftsmanship from project kickoff to completion.

To learn more about Ariel Construction's design-build and engineering services.

