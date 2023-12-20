Aries Announces a Record Year Across All Client Activity Metrics

"Our focus has always been on providing a streamlined trading experience. This year, we've seen a surge in activity across all our tracked metrics, grounded in our core values of leveling the playing field for retail investors..." - Reda Falih, CEO of Aries Post this

In 124 countries Aries is the exclusive commission-free trading platform.

Founded with the vision to democratize the market, Aries has revolutionized the trading experience with its state-of-the-art trading platforms. These platforms, tailored for seamless trading in stocks, crypto, options, futures, and indexes, cater to the needs of both novice and experienced traders, ensuring an easy and efficient trading journey.

In September of 2023, Aries opened its exclusive Venture Capital & Accredited investor-filled cap table to the public on StartEngine. Today it is the most momentum offering on the largest crowdfunding site in the United States. This demonstrates the trust, loyalty, and support of its user base, underscoring the profound belief in the Aries mission and potential.

Reda Falih, CEO of Aries, shares his insights: "Our focus has always been on providing a streamlined trading experience. This year, we've seen a surge in activity across all our tracked metrics, grounded in our core values of leveling the playing field for retail investors. We are ecstatic to have hundreds of our clients own a piece of our future and growth."

As a token of celebration and gratitude, Aries is offering new users a bonus of $100 on depositing $500 or more. The Aries StartEngine crowdfunding campaign ends December 20th, 2023 at midnight PST. For as little as $496, you can invest in the growth and future of Aries.

About Aries

Aries is a commission-free trading platform available in over 127 countries. Built by retail traders, the platform has perfected the art of trade execution without compromising on the quality of experience and usability. A team of experienced traders and developers joined forces to create a platform that overcomes all the issues of the modern-day retail trader. The journey began back in 2020. Today, Aries is available on IOS, Android, and the Web for clients to trade Stocks, Options, Futures, Index Options, & IPOs.

