AristaMD Appoints Julia Jezmir, MD, MBA, as President and Chief Medical Officer

"Julia's leadership as President and Chief Medical Officer will help us accelerate our next phase of growth while continuing to deliver meaningful value for our customers and the patients they serve." — Keith Pinter, CEO Post this

Building on the company's decade of experience as the leading provider of e-consult solutions, Dr. Jezmir, in her dual role, will lead AristaMD's next phase of growth, expanding specialty care capabilities and clinical strategies to improve patient outcomes and reduce the total cost of care.

"Julia has been the driving force behind our clinical and business innovation, architecting our clinical and operational strategy and collaborating with industry-leading PCP clients to develop high-impact, patient-centric, provider-focused specialty-care solutions. Equally important, she has developed an incredible service delivery ecosystem and culture which yields a top-quadrant net promoter score from both clients and employees," said Keith Pinter, CEO of AristaMD. "Her passion for truly helping our PCP clients along with her proven clinical and business leadership will take us to the next level of serving as the 'easy button' for specialty care - essential as value-based care continues to accelerate"

The appointment underscores AristaMD's commitment to clinically driven services that enhance access to specialty care, coordination, and affordability.

"Julia's appointment as President reflects the Board's confidence in both her leadership and AristaMD's strategic direction," said John Kuelper, chairman of the board of AristaMD. "Her ability to connect clinical excellence with operational discipline has helped position AristaMD for its next stage of growth and innovation. As the healthcare landscape continues to evolve, Julia's leadership will help ensure the company remains focused on delivering meaningful value for the organizations and patients it serves."

About AristaMD

AristaMD is a premier virtual-first licensed professional (specialty) medical corporation that has, for over a decade, empowered risk-bearing primary care organizations to consistently, sustainably, and profitably deliver high-quality patient care. Through our SpecialtyCare360 solution, AristaMD enables primary care providers to improve access to specialty care, enhance patient clinical outcomes, and optimize the total cost of care. Powered by advanced SOC-2-compliant technology, our registered nurse navigators provide expedited access to high-quality specialty care through our curated network of over 400 specialists across more than 70 subspecialties, including cardiology, endocrinology, and musculoskeletal care. That's why our clients call us the "easy button" for specialty care. For additional information, visit https://www.aristamd.com or follow AristaMD on LinkedIn and X.

Media Contact

Fredlena Cosby, AristaMD, 1 9488883098, [email protected], ARISTAMD.COM

SOURCE AristaMD