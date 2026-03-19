AristaMD Appoints Matthew Cerullo as Senior Vice President of Growth

Growth, to me, means working alongside our partners to remove that friction, building sustainable solutions that support clinicians and deliver better outcomes for patients. --Matthew Cerullo, Senior Vice President of Growth, AristaMD Post this

"Healthcare should never be about transactions. It should be about transformation," said Keith Pinter, CEO of AristaMD. "Matt understands that solving access challenges requires trust, alignment and long-term partnership with healthcare organizations and primary care providers. He brings the discipline to scale and the heart to ensure we stay focused on improving specialty care access for patients who too often fall through the cracks."

In his role at AristaMD, Cerullo will lead growth strategy and commercial execution as the company expands. He will collaborate with primary care practices and health systems to design practical, scalable specialty models that reduce unnecessary referrals, improve care coordination and support value-based performance goals.

"Primary care teams are carrying an enormous burden, and specialty access remains one of the most persistent friction points in healthcare," said Cerullo. "Growth, to me, means working alongside our partners to remove that friction, building sustainable solutions that support clinicians and deliver better outcomes for patients."

Cerullo most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer at BrainCheck, where he led sales and customer success and helped scale partnerships with major healthcare organizations. Prior to that, he held senior commercial leadership roles at RealTime Medical, where he helped expand the company's presence with health systems and post-acute providers nationwide.

Earlier in his career at Medline Industries, Cerullo held progressive leadership roles across integrated delivery networks, partnering with healthcare organizations across the continuum of care.

Throughout his career, Cerullo has helped establish strategic partnerships with organizations including athenahealth, MDVIP, and Roche Diagnostics, helping healthcare organizations strengthen care delivery and improve operational performance.

Cerullo earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Fordham University.

About AristaMD

AristaMD is a technology-enabled clinical services organization that enables primary care providers to manage and sustainably deliver excellent specialty care, profitably. From its genesis as an eConsult provider, AristaMD built longitudinal care delivery that can be easily customized to meet your organization's needs. Our specialty care delivery and coordination services empower primary care organizations to deliver rapid access to high-quality specialty care, enhance population health management, and reduce costs.

The company's innovative risk management approach includes leveraging alternative modes of care delivery, including eConsults, and deploying patient navigation and care coordination. When combined with evidence-based care design and network orchestration, AristaMD ensures the patient receives the right care at the right time, often with results delivered within a few hours.

The company augments its specialty care services with clinical expertise, data insights and complementary technology. Using shared data, AristaMD evaluates the patient population served by at-risk primary care organizations. It determines where to use the company's SpecialtyCare360 services to have the greatest impact, allowing its clients to realize significant cost savings, increased care quality, decreased hospital admissions, and fewer emergency room visits. For additional information, visit https://www.aristamd.com or follow AristaMD on LinkedIn and X.

About Matt Cerullo

Matt Cerullo is a healthcare growth executive with more than 15 years of experience in healthcare SaaS and enterprise health systems. Throughout his career, he has built and led high-performing commercial organizations, expanded service lines and developed long-term partnerships with healthcare organizations across the continuum of care.

Most recently, Cerullo served as Chief Revenue Officer at BrainCheck, where he led Sales and Customer Success and helped expand partnerships with health systems and digital health organizations. Prior to that, he served as Senior Vice President of Sales at RealTime Medical, where he helped grow the company's presence with health systems and post-acute providers nationwide.

Earlier in his career at Medline Industries, Cerullo held progressive leadership roles across integrated delivery networks, leading enterprise partnerships and supporting growth across the continuum of care.

Throughout his career, Cerullo has built strategic partnerships with organizations including athenahealth, MDVIP and Roche Diagnostics, helping healthcare organizations strengthen care delivery and improve operational performance.

Cerullo earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Fordham University.

Media Contact

Kate Cali, AristaMD, 1 8582567810, [email protected], www.aristamd.com

Kate Cali, AristaMD, 1 7703284919, [email protected], www.aristamd.com

SOURCE AristaMD