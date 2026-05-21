AristaMD Appoints Rhiannon Perry as Vice President of Operations

"My goal is to build a world-class operational engine that empowers providers and specialists to collaborate seamlessly, ensuring we provide timely, patient-centered access to specialty care." — Rhiannon Perry, VP of Operations, AristaMD Post this

Most recently, Perry served as Vice President of Care Delivery Operations at myPlace Health, where she was a founding team executive responsible for architecting enterprise operations and securing regulatory readiness for the launch of multiple PACE sites.

"I am incredibly excited to join AristaMD at such a pivotal moment of growth," said Rhiannon Perry, Vice President of Operations at AristaMD. "Throughout my experience as a founding executive and early team member at high-growth healthcare organizations, I have seen that a strong operational foundation is critical to fulfilling an organization's mission. My goal is to build a world-class operational engine that empowers providers and specialists to collaborate seamlessly, ensuring we provide timely, patient-centered access to specialty care."

Prior to myPlace Health, Perry served as Director of Care Coordination at Tia, scaling the organization from two to over 60 full-time employees in eight months. She was also an early leader at Cityblock Health, where she designed care delivery models and clinical programs to reduce the total cost of care while improving quality.

"Rhiannon's deep expertise in translating mission-driven clinical models into scalable operations makes her an invaluable addition to our leadership team," said Julia Jezmir, Chief Medical Officer of AristaMD. "Her track record in PACE, Medicare Advantage, and regulated multi-market operations will be instrumental as AristaMD continues to expand its impact on specialty care access."

Perry's career also includes co-founding "Geisinger at Home," a program that achieved a 35% reduction in ED visits for complex Medicare Advantage members. She holds a Master of Public Health in Health Care Management from Boston University and is a Lean Six Sigma Green Belt.

About AristaMD

AristaMD is a technology-enabled clinical services organization that enables primary care providers to manage and sustainably deliver excellent specialty care, profitably. From its genesis as an eConsult provider, AristaMD built longitudinal care delivery that can be easily customized to meet your organization's needs. Our specialty care delivery and coordination services empower primary care organizations to deliver rapid access to high-quality specialty care, enhance population health management, and reduce costs.

The company's innovative risk management approach includes leveraging alternative modes of care delivery, including eConsults, and deploying patient navigation and care coordination. When combined with evidence-based care design and network orchestration, AristaMD ensures the patient receives the right care at the right time, often with results delivered within a few hours.

The company augments its specialty care services with clinical expertise, data insights and complementary technology. Using shared data, AristaMD evaluates the patient population served by at-risk primary care organizations. It determines where to use the company's SpecialtyCare360 services to have the greatest impact, allowing its clients to realize significant cost savings, increased care quality, decreased hospital admissions, and fewer emergency room visits. For additional information, visit https://www.aristamd.com or follow AristaMD on LinkedIn and X.

About Rhiannon Perry

Rhiannon Perry is the Vice President of Operations at AristaMD, where she leads the operational infrastructure powering timely, patient-centered access to specialty care. With more than a decade of experience building and leading complex care organizations, Perry specializes in care architecture by translating mission-driven clinical models into high-performing, scalable operations.

Prior to joining AristaMD, she served as Vice President of Care Delivery Operations at myPlace Health, where she was a founding team executive responsible for architecting enterprise operations and securing regulatory readiness for multiple PACE sites. Her extensive healthcare leadership experience also includes serving as Director of Care Coordination at Tia, where she scaled the team from two to over 60 full-time employees in eight months, as well as holding early leadership roles at Cityblock Health and co-founding the "Geisinger at Home" program. Perry holds a Master of Public Health in Health Care Management from Boston University and is a Lean Six Sigma Green Belt.

Media Contact

Tifany Guevara, AristaMD, 1 9546216060, [email protected], https://www.aristamd.com/

SOURCE AristaMD