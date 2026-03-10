AristaMD Appoints Three-Time Fortune 500 Technology Leader Ken Chatfield as Chief Information and Technology Officer

By integrating technical efficiency into our core delivery model, we are empowering primary care providers to manage the specialty care journey with unprecedented precision. - Ken Chatfield, CIO & CTO, AristaMD Post this

"With experience implementing technical and analytics solutions in specialty care, primary care within at-risk practices and integrated delivery networks (IDNs), Ken brings unique deep experience to our team," said Keith Pinter, CEO of AristaMD. "The use of technology in healthcare is 10 to 15 years behind mainstream business. As an experienced AI and machine learning practitioner, Ken will drive technology transformation, clinical change management and data insights that advance efficiency and quality of care. These improvements will accelerate our ability to improve access to a comprehensive specialty care management solution."

The appointment comes as AristaMD accelerates the technical evolution of SpecialtyCare360, a suite of services designed for risk-bearing primary care organizations, wherein it is flipping the script, moving from a reactive approach to patient care to proactive (identifying at-risk patients early & ensuring they receive the appropriate preventative care essential to effective chronic disease management). Chatfield will oversee technical strategy and performance oversight.

"I am excited to join AristaMD at a moment when information and technology are the primary catalyst for improving specialty care access," said Ken Chatfield, CIO and CTO of AristaMD. "I am committed to ensuring our primary care partners have the predictive analytics and real-time informatics they need to manage patient populations effectively while reducing the medical loss ratio."

Rather than immediately referring patients to specialists, primary care providers leverage AristaMD to access timely specialist advice—using eConsults and telehealth when appropriate. The comprehensive specialty care services also include evidence-based care design as well as care navigation, support and coaching. These services rely on both technology and analytics to ensure appropriate intervention occurs before the patient's symptoms escalate or chronic diseases become unmanaged.

AristaMD leverages advanced analytics to predict care needs, optimize resources, and identify the best care pathways to deliver higher-quality, more cost-effective care. The model keeps the primary care provider at the center of care and deploys human connections, including specialists and care coordinators, to ensure technology and predictive analytics deliver smarter, more efficient, and more cost-effective patient care.

"By integrating technical efficiency into our core delivery model, we are empowering primary care providers to manage the specialty care journey with unprecedented precision," added Chatfield. "I look forward to helping AristaMD lead the industry in data-informed specialty care orchestration."

Chatfield's career is defined by his ability to bridge the gap between innovative technology and complex clinical operations. Most recently, as CIO and Investor at Options Medical Weight Loss, he deployed proprietary predictive analytics models that optimized care delivery across dozens of locations. As CIO of US Acute Care Solutions, Chatfield led enterprise-wide data initiatives and telemedicine deployments. Previously, as CIO of Envision Physician Services, he was a key leader in scaling the organization into a $6.5 billion unified multi-specialty medical group.

Chatfield holds multiple patents, including innovations in natural language processing for electronic medical record systems. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Information Management from Brigham Young University.

About AristaMD

AristaMD is a technology-enabled clinical services organization that enables primary care providers to manage and sustainably deliver excellent specialty care, profitably. From its genesis as an eConsult provider, AristaMD built longitudinal care delivery that can be easily customized to meet your organization's needs. Our specialty care delivery and coordination services empower primary care organizations to deliver rapid access to high-quality specialty care, enhance population health management, and reduce costs.

The company's innovative risk management approach includes leveraging alternative modes of care delivery, including eConsults, and deploying patient navigation and care coordination. When combined with evidence-based care design and network orchestration, AristaMD ensures the patient receives the right care at the right time, often with results delivered within a few hours.

The company augments its specialty care services with clinical expertise, data insights and complementary technology. Using shared data, AristaMD evaluates the patient population served by at-risk primary care organizations. It determines where to use the company's SpecialtyCare360 services to have the greatest impact, allowing its clients to realize significant cost savings, increased care quality, decreased hospital admissions, and fewer emergency room visits. For additional information, visit https://www.aristamd.com or follow AristaMD on LinkedIn and X.

About Ken Chatfield

Ken Chatfield is a technology executive and change leader with over 30 years of experience delivering AI-driven, data-informed solutions across complex healthcare environments. At AristaMD, Ken leads technology strategy and software engineering, scaling the platforms that connect primary care providers with specialist expertise to improve access to care and reduce unnecessary referrals.

A three-time Fortune 500 executive, Ken has held CIO roles at US Acute Care Solutions, Envision Physician Services, and Health Management Associates, driving enterprise-wide analytics, behavioral AI deployments, and operational transformation across thousands of clinical sites. Most recently, as CIO and Investor at Options Medical Weight Loss, he designed proprietary AI models for predictive analytics and clinical decision support, improving patient engagement across 43 locations.

Ken holds multiple patents in NLP-based electronic medical record systems and IoT integration, and a Bachelor of Science in Information Management from Brigham Young University.

Media Contact

Kate Cali, AristaMD, 1 770-328-4919, [email protected], www.aristamd.com

SOURCE AristaMD