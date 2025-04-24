AristaMD Appoints Value-Based Care Expert Don Calcagno to Board of Directors

Don's track record in transforming healthcare delivery models and deep expertise in population health, especially in capitated environments, is validation of our unique approach to solving for access to specialty care and makes him an invaluable addition to our board. - Keith Pinter, CEO, AristaMD Post this

"Don's exceptional track record in transforming healthcare delivery models and deep expertise in population health, especially in capitated environments, is further validation of our unique approach to solving for access to specialty care and makes him an invaluable addition to our board," said Keith Pinter, CEO of AristaMD. "With the launch of SpecialtyCare360, a suite of services architected for risk-bearing primary care organizations to improve their care delivery, orchestration, and management of specialty care for senior patients, AristMD sees an opportunity to reduce medical loss ratios while simultaneously increasing net promoter scores of patients and clinicians alike. His insights will be essential as we work with primary care groups to support their mission of quarterbacking care for seniors across the healthcare ecosystem."

Calcagno has also spearheaded partnerships to deliver coordinated care between Clinically Integrated Networks (CINs) and major health systems, comprising specialty care and primary care practices.

In addition, his experience working with Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs), health plans, hospital systems, and large practice groups aligns well with AristaMD's market. In prior roles, Calcagno led projects to unify support services and advance population health, delivering significant savings while increasing productivity and enhancing employee satisfaction.

"I am excited to join AristaMD's board at such a pivotal time in healthcare transformation," said Calcagno. "The company's innovative approach to specialty care aligns perfectly with the industry's movement toward value-based care models. I look forward to contributing to AristaMD's mission of improving access to specialist expertise while reducing healthcare costs and enhancing patient care."

His earlier leadership roles include Vice President of Operations, where he focused on driving patient satisfaction, cost efficiency, and revenue growth. He also served as Vice President of Quality, Safety, and Operations Improvement, focusing on hospital excellence and efficiency.

Calcagno's appointment reflects AristaMD's commitment to bringing diverse healthcare expertise to its leadership team as it revolutionizes specialist care delivery through its technology-enabled eConsult platform.

The recruitment process, which identified Calcagno, was initiated by the Board in 2024 and driven by the company's expansion into longitudinal specialty care. With its growing focus on delivering analytics-driven, evidence-based care, AristaMD's recruitment focused on identifying strong candidates who could contribute to the Board immediately and possessed experience driving value and improving patient outcomes.

"Don's impressive track record managing large-scale value-based care initiatives across multiple payment models, combined with his demonstrable success improving clinical and financial outcomes while overseeing thousands of physicians, makes him an exceptional addition to our board," said John Kuelper, chairman of the board at AristaMD. "His deep experience aligning provider networks with value-based care principles will be invaluable as we scale to deliver longitudinal specialty care solutions that measurably improve healthcare delivery."

About Don Calcagno

Don has 30 years of experience across population health, managed care, operations, clinical integration, accountable care, laboratory sciences, process improvement, analytics and research. He started his career at Lutheran General Hospital in 1992, with a brief stint at AT&T. He serves on the boards of the Devoted Health joint venture and Medicare Shared Savings ACO. Don also leads the Leadership Institute's Value-Based Care/Population Health forum. A former lab tech, he is a senior operating fellow of the Health Management Academy and a past fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Calcagno earned his Bachelor of Science in medical technology from Purdue University in West Lafayette, IN. He also has a Master of Business Administration from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University.

About AristaMD

AristaMD is a technology-enabled clinical services organization that helps primary care providers manage and deliver excellent specialty care. From its genesis as an eConsult provider, AristaMD built longitudinal specialty care services that healthcare organizations can easily customize to meet their needs. Our specialty care delivery and coordination services empower primary care organizations to deliver rapid access to high-quality specialty care, enhance population health management, and reduce costs.

The company's innovative risk management approach includes leveraging alternative modes of care delivery, including eConsults, and deploying patient navigation and care coordination. When combined with evidence-based care design and network orchestration, AristaMD ensures that patients receive the right care at the right time, often with results delivered within a few hours.

The company augments its specialty care services with clinical expertise, data insights and complementary technology. Using shared data, AristaMD evaluates the patient population served by at-risk primary care organizations. It determines where to use the company's SpecialtyCare360 services to have the greatest impact, allowing clients to realize significant cost savings, improved care quality, reduced hospital admissions, and fewer emergency room visits. For additional information, visit https://www.aristamd.com or follow AristaMD on LinkedIn and X.

