AristaMD Launches SpecialtyCare360 to Revolutionize Specialty Care

"SpecialtyCare360 addresses significant challenges, such as access to care, cost management, and clinical efficacy," said Keith Pinter, CEO of AristaMD. "Long wait times and specialist shortages limit access and create barriers for patients, often deteriorating their health, leading to higher costs and poorer outcomes. Primary care practices spend valuable resources managing these barriers instead of providing care. AristaMD equips primary care physicians with effective tools to eliminate these barriers, allowing them to focus on delivering high-quality care to their patients."

SpecialtyCare360 offers a comprehensive approach to specialty care management through its interconnected service components. The care delivery component includes evidence-based guidelines for selecting the most appropriate care setting or settings—whether through eConsult, video consultation, or in-person visits—and leverages evidence-based care plans to close patient care gaps, enabling the PCP to provide treatment.

AristaMD coordinates care delivery, ensuring the primary care provider (PCP) and specialists are engaged and informed about each patient's diagnosis and treatment plan.

"We amplify the impact of specialist advice with robust, evidence-based care design and targeted care coordination and support," said Dr. Julia Jezmir, Chief Medical Officer of AristaMD. "Navigating our complex healthcare system can be overwhelming. Our care coordination team supports patients by proactively managing scheduling and follow-ups and providing ongoing health coaching and monitoring. Our goal is to help our patients access timely specialty care and address any barriers they may have in following their treatment plans."

The solution's care design and support components are designed to improve patient adherence through motivational interviewing, medication management, and chronic disease monitoring. Using a condition-specific road map for patient outreach, nurse managers, care coordinators, health coaches, and scheduling staff work together to support the patient. Care design empowers the care support team to escalate patient symptoms and progress, when appropriate, to the PCP or specialist for review and additional guidance.

"This innovative solution integrates population, provider, and patient analytics with personalized assistance and real human support," said John Kuelper, chairman of the board at AristaMD. "SpecialtyCare360 is ready to transform the quality of specialty care by identifying and addressing care gaps, effectively managing chronic conditions, and coordinating specialty care to handle comorbidities."

Performance oversight is the bedrock of SpecialtyCare360. The solution deploys sophisticated analysis and monitoring to:

Identify patients that need specialty care

Improve the execution of a treatment plan

Avoid high-cost, low-value testing and intervention

Route patients to high-quality specialists

"When in-person care is required, we focus on network orchestration," said Pinter. "Identify high-quality specialists within the network or contract with specialists whose past performance indicates they deliver quality care. We also select comprehensive and robust digital health tools, like virtual physical therapy, to increase patient satisfaction and outcomes."

AristaMD consults with clients to select the relevant services under the SpecialtyCare360 umbrella. AristaMD developed this solution to empower PCPs to achieve clinical excellence with high-quality, specialist-guided support at a lower cost and with better patient satisfaction and outcomes.

About AristaMD

AristaMD is a technology-enabled clinical services organization that enables primary care providers to manage and deliver excellent specialty care. From its genesis as an eConsult provider, AristaMD built longitudinal care delivery that can be easily customized to meet your organization's needs. Our specialty care delivery and coordination services empower primary care organizations to deliver rapid access to high-quality specialty care, enhance population health management, and reduce costs.

The company's innovative risk management approach includes leveraging alternative modes of care delivery, including eConsults, and deploying patient navigation and care coordination. When combined with evidence-based care design and network orchestration, AristaMD ensures the patient receives the right care at the right time, often with results delivered within a few hours.

The company augments its specialty care services with clinical expertise, data insights and complementary technology. Using shared data, AristaMD evaluates the patient population served by at-risk primary care organizations. It determines where to use the company's SpecialtyCare360 services to have the greatest impact, allowing its clients to realize significant cost savings, increased care quality, decreased hospital admissions, and fewer emergency room visits. For additional information, visit https://www.aristamd.com or follow AristaMD on LinkedIn and X.

