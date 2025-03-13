AristaMD Names Mike Gierut as Chief Financial Officer to Drive Financial Strategy and Growth

"Mike's practical experience in global risk and actuarial acumen in specialty care along with a deep knowledge of financial strategy and operational transformation will be instrumental in advancing our mission to simplify access to specialty care," said Keith Pinter, CEO of AristaMD. Post this

"It is with great excitement that we welcome Mike to AristaMD as our Chief Financial Officer," said Keith Pinter, CEO of AristaMD. "Mike's practical experience in global risk and actuarial acumen in specialty care along with a deep knowledge of financial strategy and operational transformation will be instrumental in advancing our mission to simplify access to specialty care while delivering better patient outcomes and lowering costs."

As CFO, Gierut will oversee AristaMD's financial strategy, drive sustainable growth, and strengthen the company's expansion into specialty risk supporting risk-bearing PCP organizations. He will also be responsible for advancing financial operations, securing strategic investments, and scaling the organization to meet increasing demand.

"I'm thrilled to join AristaMD at such a pivotal moment in its journey," said Gierut. "The company is redefining specialty care, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive strategic growth and maximize our impact in healthcare."

Prior to joining AristaMD, Gierut served as senior vice president of finance at Author Health, a venture capital-backed health-tech services business. Gierut has also held executive finance positions at Fresenius Medical Care, Genpact, and Cardinal Health, where he led large-scale financial planning and analysis (FP&A) transformations, budgeting and forecasting, and value-based financial initiatives. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration specializing in Finance from Indiana University's Kelley School of Business and is a CPA.

About Mike Gierut

Mike Gierut, CPA, is a seasoned financial executive with over 15 years of experience leading finance strategy, transformation initiatives, and operational excellence in the healthcare industry. Most recently, as Senior Vice President of Finance at Author Health, a venture capital-backed healthcare company, he played a pivotal role in securing $115 million in investment commitments and guiding the organization from pre-revenue to multi-million dollar revenues with continued high growth. Under his leadership, the company implemented enterprise-wide financial strategies, optimized cash flow management, and developed value-based care financial models to position the company for long-term sustainability.

Prior to that, Mike served as Vice President of FP&A and Transformation at Fresenius Medical Care, where he was the primary financial partner to the North American CEO and CFO. He led a large-scale modernization initiative across the company's $15 billion North American portfolio, streamlining financial planning, forecasting, and reporting systems to enhance decision-making and operational efficiency. As Assistant Vice President at Genpact, Mike drove FP&A transformation for Fortune 25 healthcare clients, developing data-driven financial reporting platforms and implementing strategic initiatives that recovered millions in annual margin leakage.

Before stepping into executive leadership roles, Mike spent 10 years at Cardinal Health, a Fortune 20 healthcare services company, where he held a variety of finance positions across corporate FP&A, strategic sourcing, and operational finance. He concluded his tenure as Director of Corporate FP&A, where he led enterprise-wide budgeting, forecasting, and financial strategy, successfully orchestrating a zero-based budgeting program that contributed to over $200 million in enterprise savings. Mike holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a specialization in Finance from Indiana University's Kelley School of Business.

Media Contact

Kate McDonald, AristaMD, 1 7703284919, [email protected], http://www.aristamd.com

SOURCE AristaMD