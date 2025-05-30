AristaMD Promotes Jeff Taylor to Vice President of Product Management to Accelerate Innovation

Jeff has been a key contributor to the design of our specialty care offering. His promotion recognizes his product management acumen and his ability to develop and foster a culture of customer intimacy and continuous improvement, which is essential as we scale our SpecialtyCare360 platform. Post this

"Jeff has been a key contributor to the design of our specialty care management offering," said Keith Pinter, CEO of AristaMD. "He works closely with our clients and clinical staff to design and deliver programs to solve their specific challenges. His promotion recognizes not only his product management acumen but also his ability to develop and foster a culture of customer intimacy and continuous improvement, which is essential as we scale our SpecialtyCare360 platform."

Taylor's promotion reflects AristaMD's commitment to internal talent development and its focus on building a leadership team with diverse healthcare and technology expertise. Since joining AristaMD in 2021, Taylor has led the design of an upgraded platform based on client feedback. This platform enables more efficient PCP-to-specialist communication and increases the efficiency of the company's nurse navigation team, which prepares eConsults on behalf of PCPs.

"Building products that solve healthcare challenges has been the focus of my career," said Taylor. "At AristaMD, I've had the opportunity to work with an incredible team passionate about transforming specialty care access. In this new role, I'm excited to accelerate our product roadmap and continue developing solutions that make a tangible difference for providers and patients alike. I aim to implement better digital tools that enhance care coordination, and that's exactly what we're building."

Taylor brings a decade of experience in healthcare and highly regulated industries, with expertise in developing user-centered solutions that empower providers and improve patient outcomes. During his tenure at AristaMD, he has refined the company's product roadmap with input from internal and external stakeholders. Within the organization, Taylor drives continuous learning, open communication, and data-driven decisions through personalized coaching and best practice sharing. He also led the overhaul of the development cycle to better support client training and improve platform predictability while maintaining an agile approach.

Prior to joining AristaMD, Taylor led the development of patient navigation tools at Sharp HealthCare, where he managed the long-term vision, growth, and daily usage of patient portals serving over 105,000 monthly active users. He also spearheaded patient experience aspects of data interoperability and Cures Act compliance. His earlier experience includes co-founding Xiara, a cybersecurity startup, and serving as Head of Product Management at Gurtin Municipal Bond Management, where he launched products that enabled the management of $14 billion in assets. Taylor holds a Bachelor of Science from Harvey Mudd College.

About Jeff Taylor

Jeff Taylor is a product leader focused on transforming healthcare innovation and delivery through technology-enabled solutions. With 10 years of experience in healthcare and other highly-regulated industries, Jeff specializes in creating user-centered solutions that empower providers and improve patient outcomes.

Prior to joining AristaMD, Jeff led the development of patient navigation tools at Sharp HealthCare. Previously, as Head of Product, he spearheaded the creation of decision support platforms that increased operational efficiency by over 50%. His expertise lies in translating complex challenges into intuitive experiences that drive measurable improvements in quality and efficiency. Jeff holds a Bachelor of Science in Physics from Harvey Mudd College and is passionate about expanding access to quality care. Outside of work, he enjoys home improvement projects, cooking, traveling, and exploring nature.

About AristaMD

AristaMD is a technology-enabled clinical services organization that helps primary care providers manage and deliver excellent specialty care. From its genesis as an eConsult provider, AristaMD built longitudinal specialty care services that healthcare organizations can easily customize to meet their needs. Our specialty care delivery and coordination services empower primary care organizations to deliver rapid access to high-quality specialty care, enhance population health management, and reduce costs.

The company's innovative risk management approach includes leveraging alternative modes of care delivery, including eConsults, and deploying patient navigation and care coordination. When combined with evidence-based care design and network orchestration, AristaMD ensures that patients receive the right care at the right time, often with results delivered within a few hours.

The company augments its specialty care services with clinical expertise, data insights and complementary technology. Using shared data, AristaMD evaluates the patient population served by at-risk primary care organizations. It determines where to use the company's SpecialtyCare360 services to have the greatest impact, allowing clients to realize significant cost savings, improved care quality, reduced hospital admissions, and fewer emergency room visits. For additional information, visit https://www.aristamd.com or follow AristaMD on LinkedIn and X.

