AristaMD Selected for Inaugural Cohort of Federal CMS ACCESS Model to Reshape Chronic Care Delivery

"The ACCESS Model has the potential to be a game changer in how primary care operates as the control center of care, guiding patients through the right care pathways and delivering more coordinated, more sustainable outcomes." Post this

For too long, patients with chronic conditions have experienced fragmented care, delayed access to specialists and unnecessary referrals that increase costs and slow treatment. The ACCESS Model is designed to address these challenges by enabling more coordinated, timely and outcome driven care. It creates the infrastructure for health systems to scale high quality care while reducing avoidable utilization and unnecessary specialty spend.

"We're excited to participate in the ACCESS Model because it aligns with how we believe care should be delivered, proactively and in coordination with primary care providers to ensure patients get the care they need," said Dr. Julia Jezmir, Chief Medical Officer of AristaMD.

AristaMD connects primary care providers with specialist expertise at the point of decision, enabling more informed care, reducing delays and improving coordination across the care continuum. The company's model has demonstrated more than a 25% reduction in unnecessary referrals, the kind of result this program is designed to scale.

"We have spent years working within the gaps between primary and specialty care, where decisions are often delayed or disconnected from the point of care," said Keith Pinter, Chief Executive Officer of AristaMD. "The ACCESS Model is a meaningful step in the right direction, bringing clinical expertise directly into those decision points. It has the potential to be a true game changer in how primary care operates as the control center of care, guiding patients through the right care pathways and delivering more coordinated, more efficient and more sustainable outcomes."

Participation in the ACCESS Model reflects AristaMD's continued focus on strengthening primary care and improving specialty access through technology enabled collaboration.

AristaMD will continue this conversation at its upcoming virtual conference, "Primary Care: The New Control Center," on May 1, where healthcare leaders will share real-world approaches to improving access, coordination and outcomes across specialty care.

About AristaMD

AristaMD is a technology-enabled clinical services organization addressing specialty care challenges for risk-bearing primary care provider organizations. The company enables primary care providers to deliver high-quality specialty care through its SpecialtyCare360 solution, supporting care design, coordination, and delivery across cardiology, endocrinology, and musculoskeletal care. For more information, visit www.aristamd.com.

Media Contact

Fredlena Cosby, AristaMD, 1 9546216060, [email protected], https://www.aristamd.com/

SOURCE AristaMD