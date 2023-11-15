Arizent debuts 2024 Media Kits: American Banker, The Bond Buyer, National Mortgage News, Digital Insurance, Financial Planning, Accounting Today and Employee Benefit News

"We're curating more experiential events that create new opportunities for clients to showcase the creativity and value of their offerings firsthand in the context of real-world use cases." Post this

"We're curating more experiential events that create new opportunities for clients to showcase the creativity and value of their offerings in the context of real-world use cases," says Josh Rucci, Chief Commercial Officer at Arizent. "We've seen how powerful the results can be when our clients leverage our events and digital platforms for integrated campaigns."

In 2022, Arizent partnered with S&P Global for an integrated campaign that used editorial research, digital ads and THE MOST POWERFUL WOMEN IN BANKING events to foster DEI awareness in the financial services community. The campaign won a Gold Award from the Financial Communications Society in the Event Marketing category. Arizent's multi-year partnership with Protiviti on a separate campaign also garnered an ANA B2 Award in the category of Best Sponsorship Program.

"The value of our communities is even more important in the current media landscape, and we're providing unique ways for businesses to build relationships that really matter," says Jeff Mancini, Arizent's interim Chief Executive Officer. "Our communities are navigating disruption and economic uncertainty, and we want to facilitate partnerships that can help them be more efficient and drive growth in the face of industry transformation."

Arizent has also launched the 2024 content calendars for each of their award-winning brands, with content packages focused on the issues that are most critical to their respective industries. Editorial packages also include key benchmark programs like American Banker's The Most Powerful Women in Banking and Best Banks to Work For; The Bond Buyer's Hall of Fame, Deal of the Year and Rising Stars; Accounting Today's Top 100 Firms; Financial Planning's 40 Top Brokers Under 40; and Employee Benefit News' Excellence in Benefits.

Arizent is a business information company that advances professional communities by providing insights and analysis and convening industry leaders. The company uses deep industry expertise and a data-driven platform to deliver its services, which include subscriptions, marketing services, live events and access to Leaders, an executive forum. Arizent also connects business communities through leading financial services brands like American Banker, The Bond Buyer, Financial Planning and National Mortgage News, as well as professional services brands like Accounting Today, Employee Benefit News and Digital Insurance.

