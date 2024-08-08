Arizent hires event industry veteran Jonathan Moore to expand its growing portfolio

"Jonathan is the ideal choice to lead our events business into the future. We are thrilled to have such an experienced, dynamic leader setting the strategy to drive growth, as well as create meaningful connections for our attendees, partners and sponsors." Post this

"Jonathan is the ideal choice to lead our events business into the future," said Jeff Mancini, CEO of Arizent. "We are thrilled to have such an experienced, dynamic leader setting the strategy to drive growth, as well as create meaningful connections for our attendees, partners and sponsors."

This new role marks a return to the business for Moore. He began his career leading events for Arizent's flagship banking brand, American Banker, including helping to launch The Most Powerful Women in Banking™ Gala – a franchise that has grown into a week of conferences and recognition events.

"I'm honored to take charge of this premier event portfolio," said Moore. "I look forward to working with this talented team to create high value experiences that advance our communities."

Arizent is a business information company that advances professional communities by providing insights and analysis and convening industry leaders. The company uses deep industry expertise and a data-driven platform to deliver its services, which include subscriptions, marketing services, live events and access to Leaders, an executive forum. Arizent also connects business communities through leading financial services brands like American Banker, The Bond Buyer, Financial Planning and National Mortgage News, as well as professional services brands like Accounting Today, Employee Benefit News and Digital Insurance.

