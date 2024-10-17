Arizent Hires Industry Veteran Holly Sraeel as SVP Strategy and Content, Live Media

"Bringing a passionate and visionary leader like Holly back to Arizent will be an immediate catalyst for our accelerated growth and impact. She is the perfect leader to join our team and shape the future of our Events and Live Media strategy and content." Post this

"Holly is the perfect leader to join our team and shape the future of our Events and Live Media strategy and content. She knows how to develop compelling multimedia content across our branded platforms and create in-person and virtual events for senior business executives that drive critical conversations and action around corporate strategy, innovation and performance," said Jonathan Moore, EVP of Events at Arizent. "Bringing a passionate and visionary leader like Holly back to Arizent will be an immediate catalyst for our accelerated growth and impact."

This new role marks a return to the company for Sraeel. In her previous 12-year tenure, she was a member of the executive team and was pivotal in driving new cross-platform editorial, events and business innovation in various roles. Sraeel was SVP of Brand Management; Group Editorial Director of Banking and Technology magazines; and Founder, President and Editorial Director of The Most Powerful Women in Banking,™ the company's first-ever, community-based media platform, now part of Arizent's flagship American Banker, dedicated to ranking the top female leaders in banking and financial services and accelerating greater professional development, advancement and leadership recognition of women in the industry through world-class programming and events.

"I am thrilled to be returning to Arizent and partnering with Jonathan and the talented events and editorial teams," said Holly Sraeel. "We're committed to increasing the value of our events portfolio and introducing new formats such as multimedia and invitation-only experiences to create higher levels of engagement for our respected brands' subscribers, community participants and partners."

About Arizent

Arizent is a business information company that advances professional communities by providing insights and analysis and convening industry leaders. The company uses deep industry expertise and a data-driven platform to deliver its services, which include subscriptions, marketing services, live events and access to Leaders, an executive forum. Arizent also connects business communities through leading financial services brands like American Banker, The Bond Buyer, Financial Planning and National Mortgage News, as well as professional services brands like Accounting Today, Employee Benefit News and Digital Insurance.

