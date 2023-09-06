Arizent launches Intent360, a data-driven demand generation solution, signs 20+ major clients across its financial services portfolio

"One of the biggest challenges marketers face with demand generation is the gap between lead acquisition and sales readiness. This data-powered approach is an innovative solution designed to enhance our clients' full-funnel marketing strategies." Tweet this

"One of the biggest challenges marketers face with demand generation is the gap between lead acquisition and sales readiness," said Josh Rucci, Arizent's Chief Commercial Officer. "With many programs, leads are shared with sales teams when they're in an early phase of their journey. This data-powered approach is an innovative solution designed to enhance our clients' full-funnel marketing strategies."

With Intent360 data, marketers can focus communications and outreach based on where each lead is in the buying cycle. With these insights, they can choose the right message to the right buyer type at the right time. Intent360 includes a regular nurture email using curated editorial assets alongside brand assets to move prospects down the funnel. The result is not only leads with higher intent, but intelligence that sales teams can use for more impactful conversations.

"Given the current changes with third-party data in the digital marketing landscape, we are looking for more intelligent approaches to better engage prospects," said Nate Skinner, CMO of Onfido. "With long buying cycles and a team of decision-makers to engage, we see this program as a promising solution to help marketing and sales teams work together and be more effective."

For more information about Intent360 and Demand Generation programs at Arizent, contact Brad Bava, VP of Sales at 212-803-8829 or [email protected]

Arizent is a business information company that advances professional communities by providing insights and analysis and convening industry leaders. The company uses deep industry expertise and a data-driven platform to deliver its services, which include subscriptions, marketing services, live events and access to Leaders, an executive forum. Arizent also connects business communities through leading financial services brands like American Banker, The Bond Buyer, Financial Planning and National Mortgage News, as well as professional services brands like Accounting Today, Employee Benefit News and Digital Insurance.

Jamie Billington, Arizent, 212-803-8500

