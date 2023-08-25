Arizent, parent company of Employee Benefit News, publishes its Financial Wellness in 2023 research report

"With economic uncertainty on the rise, employers have an opportunity to better support employees with financial-wellness-focused benefits. But first, they need to understand what financial wellness encompasses and how these benefits can truly help their workers." Tweet this

While most of the respondents see the critical nature of retirement benefits (84% say their company offers 401(k) plans), 64% of HR leaders believe that there's little to no employee demand for other financial wellness benefits, such as health savings accounts, group life insurance and loan assistance. As a result, only 33% of companies surveyed offer benefits focused on financial wellness.

Concurrently, 90% of respondents agree that these offerings are more important than ever in 2023. 89% think that these benefits can help them attract and retain talent, but many organizations have not turned this perceived value into action.

"It's possible that presumed low demand indicates a lack of employee knowledge about financial wellness benefits rather than disinterest in these offerings altogether," King adds. "Employers – who have already made great inroads with retirement offerings – may want to consider educating employees on the other options for financial wellness benefits. And for benefits providers, particularly those specializing in these services, this is a massive untapped opportunity to improve offerings in an underserved area and act as a true partner for support and ROI considerations."

The research shows that for companies offering financial wellness benefits, utilization rates among employees are high, which further begs the question: Why don't more organizations offer these benefits? Respondents consistently cite an inability to accurately measure return on investment (ROI) as a contributing factor, with 42% somewhat agreeing and 20% strongly agreeing that they struggle to measure ROI.

