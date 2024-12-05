Arizent Promotes Lynne Funk to Senior Director, Strategy and Content, Live Media - Municipal Finance

Funk will lead the creation of and content for events and innovative live media formats for The Bond Buyer, the premier brand for public finance players.
NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arizent, a leading B2B information company, today announced that Lynne Funk has been promoted to Senior Director, Strategy and Content, Live Media - Municipal Finance. In this newly created role, Funk will be responsible for the expansion and execution of programming for six major events for The Bond Buyer, the award-winning, leading brand for the public finance industry, serving as host, moderator, thought leader and brand ambassador at in-person conferences and events. She will also lead the development of innovative new live media formats to increase the size and performance of the company's municipal finance portfolio, including the creation of a pipeline of new live events and conferences, virtual summits, and podcasts with strong content and commercial appeal.
Funk brings deep public finance expertise, longstanding relationships and industry connections to the role. Previously, she served as executive editor of The Bond Buyer, where she helped lead and shape its market-defining journalism focused on key public finance themes for market participants, hosted The Bond Buyer Podcast and Leaders programs, and managed guest contributions to its Muni Think. Before that, she was the media brand's Innovation Editor, charged with uncovering the technologies that would have a direct impact on the municipal finance market and the political and regulatory winds that confront participants.
"Lynne's ability to identify the critical players, issues and trends facing the public finance industry and translate that knowledge into engaging and compelling content and live programming makes her an ideal person to join our expanding live media team," said Arizent's Holly Sraeel, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Content, Live Media. "She has an infectious love of the industry and is committed to creating new, highly relevant programming that reflects the changing face of municipal finance."
Funk has spent most of her career in and around the public finance industry. Prior to joining Arizent, she was a director with Municipal Market Analytics, Inc., where she was responsible for researching and analyzing municipal market coverage, data aggregation, and federal public policy analysis and municipal default data. Previously, she managed public policy and advocacy content development for the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA), including writing and editing its weekly newsletter on legislative, regulatory and tax initiatives affecting the municipal bond industry. Funk contributed to SIFMA senior staff's congressional and regulatory testimony and internal communications to the association's municipal and tax policy divisions. She started her career in the municipal bond industry in 2006 as an editor and reporter for The Bond Buyer.
"I'm thrilled to take on this new live media role, bringing the public finance community's market participants and thought leaders together—through live and virtual programming—to explore and act on the emerging trends, challenges and opportunities that are accelerating change within the industry," said Funk. "As we enter 2025, I'm confident that public finance players will see even greater value in The Bond Buyer, as we build on the strengths of our existing events and debut new, innovative conferences and live programming."
