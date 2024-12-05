Arizent Promotes Lynne Funk to Senior Director, Strategy and Content, Live Media - Municipal Finance

Lynne's ability to identify the critical players, issues and trends facing the public finance industry and translate that knowledge into engaging and compelling content and live programming makes her an ideal person to join our expanding live media team. Post this

"Lynne's ability to identify the critical players, issues and trends facing the public finance industry and translate that knowledge into engaging and compelling content and live programming makes her an ideal person to join our expanding live media team," said Arizent's Holly Sraeel, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Content, Live Media. "She has an infectious love of the industry and is committed to creating new, highly relevant programming that reflects the changing face of municipal finance."

Funk has spent most of her career in and around the public finance industry. Prior to joining Arizent, she was a director with Municipal Market Analytics, Inc., where she was responsible for researching and analyzing municipal market coverage, data aggregation, and federal public policy analysis and municipal default data. Previously, she managed public policy and advocacy content development for the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA), including writing and editing its weekly newsletter on legislative, regulatory and tax initiatives affecting the municipal bond industry. Funk contributed to SIFMA senior staff's congressional and regulatory testimony and internal communications to the association's municipal and tax policy divisions. She started her career in the municipal bond industry in 2006 as an editor and reporter for The Bond Buyer.

"I'm thrilled to take on this new live media role, bringing the public finance community's market participants and thought leaders together—through live and virtual programming—to explore and act on the emerging trends, challenges and opportunities that are accelerating change within the industry," said Funk. "As we enter 2025, I'm confident that public finance players will see even greater value in The Bond Buyer, as we build on the strengths of our existing events and debut new, innovative conferences and live programming."

Arizent is a business information company that advances professional communities by providing insights and analysis and convening industry leaders. The company uses deep industry expertise and a data-driven platform to deliver its services, which include subscriptions, marketing services, live events and access to Leaders Forum, a digital content platform featuring livestream and on-demand formats. Arizent also connects business communities through leading financial services brands like American Banker, The Bond Buyer, Financial Planning and National Mortgage News, as well as professional services brands like Accounting Today, Employee Benefit News and Digital Insurance.

