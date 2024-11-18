Arizent Unveils 2025 Media Kits Across Leading Financial and Professional Services Brands

"Our 2025 media and sponsorship opportunities reflect the evolving needs of our communities and highlight the variety of ways businesses can engage them. Our goal is to connect key players with the solutions and services that drive their industries forward." Post this

A key highlight of the 2025 offerings is the enhanced Intent360 demand generation platform, which provides actionable insights, lead scoring, and data-backed recommendations for ongoing account engagement. Through an omnichannel, multi-touch approach, Arizent's demand generation programs leverage first-party intent data and are able to surface high-quality leads to clients more efficiently than ever before.

"As our clients' industries evolve, so do their expectations for high-impact account-based marketing solutions," said Whitney Mitchell, Chief Marketing Officer. "We're thrilled to deliver innovative tools like Intent360 that empower brands to reach key players in their fields and support their business growth."

Arizent continues to offer a comprehensive lineup of dozens of engaging and insightful in-person and virtual events in 2025. These events provide sponsors with unrivaled opportunities for thought leadership, brand awareness, and targeted lead generation, connecting them directly with executives and decision-makers. Spanning all of Arizent's communities, they are designed to facilitate meaningful interactions and showcase industry innovations.

The 2025 editorial calendars also highlight high-engagement packages across Arizent's award-winning brands, focusing on the issues most critical to their respective industries. Research programs provide deep insights into industry trends and challenges, allowing sponsors to align their brand with valuable content that resonates with decision-makers seeking thought leadership and innovative solutions. Many of these content initiatives center around helping financial services professionals navigate the impact of generative AI.

Additionally, high-profile recognition programs continue to be a cornerstone of Arizent's offerings, celebrating excellence and leadership within the industries they serve. Notable programs include American Banker's Most Powerful Women in Banking and Innovators of the Year; The Bond Buyer's Hall of Fame and Deal of the Year; Accounting Today's Top 100 Firms; Financial Planning's 40 Top Brokers Under 40; and Employee Benefit News' Excellence in Benefits.

Download the media kits for all seven of Arizent's brands.

Arizent is a business information company that advances professional communities by providing insights and analysis and convening industry leaders. The company uses deep industry expertise and a data-driven platform to deliver its services, which include subscriptions, marketing services, live events and access to Leaders Forum, a digital content platform featuring livestream and on-demand formats. Arizent also connects business communities through leading financial services brands like American Banker, The Bond Buyer, Financial Planning and National Mortgage News, as well as professional services brands like Accounting Today, Employee Benefit News and Digital Insurance.

