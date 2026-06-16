Arizona and Kansas City Data Centers Now Live: Opus Interactive Expands Tier III+ National Footprint

"Opus Interactive is now present in three of the fastest-growing data center markets in the country. This further expands our customers' options for geographic redundancy in facilities that meet their needs for space, power, cooling and security." - Shannon Hulbert, CEO of Opus Interactive Post this

"Arizona and Kansas City, Missouri, are strategically important additions to our national footprint," said Shannon Hulbert, CEO of Opus Interactive. "With this expansion, Opus Interactive is now present in three of the fastest-growing data center markets in the country. This further expands our customers' options for geographic redundancy in facilities that meet their needs for space, power, cooling and security — all supported by Opus Interactive's right-sized infrastructure, industry-leading uptime guarantees, and white-glove service."

Strategic Market Context: Opus Interactive's Expanded Footprint in Top U.S. Data Center Markets (June 2026)

Virginia (#1 nationally)

665 facilities

24.0 TWh annual power consumption

Hubs: Ashburn, Loudoun County, Prince William

Major Operators: AWS, Microsoft, Equinix, Iron Mountain

Texas (#2 nationally)

413 facilities

17 TWh annual power consumption

Hubs: Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, West Texas

Major Operators: Google, Meta, CyrusOne, Switch

Arizona (#5 nationally)

190 facilities

10.5 TWh annual power consumption

Hubs: Phoenix (Mesa, Goodyear, Chandler)

Major Operators: Microsoft, Apple, Vantage, Iron Mountain

Oregon (#8 nationally)

148 facilities

6.5 TWh annual power consumption

Hubs: Hillsboro, Prineville, The Dalles

Major Operators: Apple, Meta, Google, STACK Infrastructure

Missouri (#24 nationally)

55 facilities

1.2 TWh annual power consumption

Hubs: Kansas City, St. Louis

Major Operators: Google ($2B), Iron Mountain

The new footprints will support a full range of Opus Interactive solutions, including high-density colocation, dedicated IaaS, cloud backup and storage, virtual desktop infrastructure, and hybrid cloud deployments. Both locations align with the company's long-standing commitment to sustainable IT, leveraging efficient power usage and renewable-energy-aligned infrastructure where available.

With three decades of experience, Opus Interactive continues to differentiate itself through deep technical partnerships and a customer-first culture that consistently earns a Net Promoter Score above 9.4.

About Opus Interactive

Since 1996, Opus Interactive has been the quiet, trusted partner that reduces cloud and infrastructure complexity — so your team can focus on what matters most. We tailor purpose-built solutions and deliver white-glove support that feels refreshingly human in an increasingly automated world. We empower organizations with purpose-built cloud, retail colocation, and AI-ready infrastructure solutions that prioritize sustainable IT, performance, and compliance. Predictable billing, proactive support, and a 9.4+ Net Promoter Score.

For more information, visit www.opusinteractive.com.

Media Contact

Charles Case, Opus Interactive, 1 503-724-8900, [email protected], www.opusinteractive.com

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SOURCE Opus Interactive