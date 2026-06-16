Arizona and Kansas City Data Centers Now Live: Opus Interactive Expands Tier III+ National Footprint

Opus Interactive Launches in New Tier III+ Data Centers in Arizona (#5 U.S. Market) and Kansas City, Missouri – Now Operating in Five Strategic National Markets with Enhanced AI-Ready Infrastructure
HILLSBORO, Ore., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Opus Interactive, a trusted provider of dedicated IaaS, retail colocation, and AI-ready infrastructure solutions since 1996, today announced the launch of new data center footprints in Arizona and Kansas City, Missouri.
The expansion adds two new Tier III+ locations to the company's existing portfolio of purpose-built, Tier III+ facilities in Hillsboro, Oregon; Dallas, Texas; and Manassas, Virginia. Delivered through a strategic partnership with an established data center operator, the new sites will provide customers with enhanced geographic redundancy, access to diverse power grids, low-latency connectivity, and enterprise-grade security — all while maintaining Opus Interactive's signature white-glove service and predictable pricing.
"Arizona and Kansas City, Missouri, are strategically important additions to our national footprint," said Shannon Hulbert, CEO of Opus Interactive. "With this expansion, Opus Interactive is now present in three of the fastest-growing data center markets in the country. This further expands our customers' options for geographic redundancy in facilities that meet their needs for space, power, cooling and security — all supported by Opus Interactive's right-sized infrastructure, industry-leading uptime guarantees, and white-glove service."
Strategic Market Context: Opus Interactive's Expanded Footprint in Top U.S. Data Center Markets (June 2026)
Virginia (#1 nationally)
- 665 facilities
- 24.0 TWh annual power consumption
- Hubs: Ashburn, Loudoun County, Prince William
- Major Operators: AWS, Microsoft, Equinix, Iron Mountain
Texas (#2 nationally)
- 413 facilities
- 17 TWh annual power consumption
- Hubs: Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, West Texas
- Major Operators: Google, Meta, CyrusOne, Switch
Arizona (#5 nationally)
- 190 facilities
- 10.5 TWh annual power consumption
- Hubs: Phoenix (Mesa, Goodyear, Chandler)
- Major Operators: Microsoft, Apple, Vantage, Iron Mountain
Oregon (#8 nationally)
- 148 facilities
- 6.5 TWh annual power consumption
- Hubs: Hillsboro, Prineville, The Dalles
- Major Operators: Apple, Meta, Google, STACK Infrastructure
Missouri (#24 nationally)
- 55 facilities
- 1.2 TWh annual power consumption
- Hubs: Kansas City, St. Louis
- Major Operators: Google ($2B), Iron Mountain
The new footprints will support a full range of Opus Interactive solutions, including high-density colocation, dedicated IaaS, cloud backup and storage, virtual desktop infrastructure, and hybrid cloud deployments. Both locations align with the company's long-standing commitment to sustainable IT, leveraging efficient power usage and renewable-energy-aligned infrastructure where available.
With three decades of experience, Opus Interactive continues to differentiate itself through deep technical partnerships and a customer-first culture that consistently earns a Net Promoter Score above 9.4.
About Opus Interactive
Since 1996, Opus Interactive has been the quiet, trusted partner that reduces cloud and infrastructure complexity — so your team can focus on what matters most. We tailor purpose-built solutions and deliver white-glove support that feels refreshingly human in an increasingly automated world. We empower organizations with purpose-built cloud, retail colocation, and AI-ready infrastructure solutions that prioritize sustainable IT, performance, and compliance. Predictable billing, proactive support, and a 9.4+ Net Promoter Score.
For more information, visit www.opusinteractive.com.
Media Contact
Charles Case, Opus Interactive, 1 503-724-8900, [email protected], www.opusinteractive.com
SOURCE Opus Interactive
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