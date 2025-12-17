Arizona Animal Shelters Announce Major Donation from The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation to Expand Lifesaving Community Programs

"Every family deserves the joy a pet brings, regardless of their financial circumstances," said Alessandra Navidad, president and CEO of the Arizona Animal Welfare League. Post this

"Pets are family. We all know the comfort a pet can bring during difficult times," said Bob Parsons, Co-Founder of The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation. "These organizations make sure families don't have to choose between stability and the dogs and cats who mean so much to them."

AAWL will use the funding to expand its low-cost, community-based vet care services in East Maryvale, which is considered a veterinary desert. For pet families in Maryvale, accessible and affordable vet care is nearly impossible to find, and families are often just one unexpected veterinary bill away from heartbreak. To respond to these needs, AAWL launched mobile vaccine clinics in schools and community centers and transitioned to a preventative wellness model at their on-site community vet clinic to be able to keep pet families together.

Over the last three years, AAWL has prioritized supporting Latino pet families in East Maryvale and Central City Phoenix, guided by a survey of more than 700 primarily Spanish-speaking pet owners who said they struggled to find veterinary care sensitive to their language and culture.

This year alone, AAWL provided nearly 4,000 pets from those underserved communities with much needed vaccines and wellness care. This transformative donation will allow AAWL to reach even more pet families by increasing the number of mobile wellness/preventative clinics and other vital services in Maryvale, improving health outcomes for pets, and helping prevent more animals from entering the shelter system.

"Every family deserves the joy a pet brings, regardless of their financial circumstances," said Alessandra Navidad, president and CEO of the Arizona Animal Welfare League. "The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation's investment into our community protects the human-animal bond and families won't have to choose between meeting their basic needs and keeping their beloved pets."

Lost Our Home (LOH) will use the funding for its crisis-response programs. The love of a pet can keep someone from going to a shelter, hospital or other if pets are not allowed, forcing them to surrender or place their pet in danger. Over 45 percent of domestic violence survivors delay escaping for this reason. LOH's Temporary Care Program (TCP) removes that barrier by providing up to 4 months of safe shelter and medical care for pets, at no cost, giving people a path to safety and stability while protecting the pets they love.

LOH's Pet Food Bank is also a lifeline for families struggling to afford the basics. Many people skip meals, stretch medications, or sacrifice their own needs so their pets won't go hungry. Some feel the only option is to surrender their beloved pet. LOH's Pet Food Bank prevents these heartbreaking outcomes and helps families stay together.

LOH is a no-kill shelter which has provided 155,000 safe days through the TCP, and—with its 24/7 First Responder Program—reunited 2,200 pets with their families. LOH also provided 1.27 million Food Bank meals and adopted 12,300 homeless pets into families.

"Our programs keep families together during their most difficult moments," said Jodi Polanski, founder of LOH. "We are incredibly grateful for this generous gift, which comes at a critical time. Rising needs for our services along with increasing costs of supplies and care keep outpacing our resources. Together, The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation, along with much needed community support, will help us continue serving the families and pets that depend on us, strengthening families, pets, and the community."

The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation donation comes at a crucial time as shelters statewide face increased surrender requests and economic pressures affecting pet-owning households. By investing in prevention-focused programs, The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation is helping reduce shelter overcrowding and strengthening the human-animal bond across Arizona communities.

"Some of the most meaningful work in our community happens quietly," said Renee Parsons, Co-Founder of The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation. "These small organizations don't just save pets, they support the people who love them."

The remaining funds will be split between the following animal welfare organizations, ranging in gifts from $10,000 to $150,000.

Alliance for Companion Animals- Fix.Adopt.Save.

Almost There Rescue

Altered Tails Barnhart Clinics

Arizona Pet Project

Arizona Poodle Rescue

Arizona Shih Tzu & Small Breed Rescue

AZ Husky Rescue

Foothills Animal Rescue

Forever Loved Pet Sanctuary

HALO Animal Rescue

HARTT

Heidi's Village

Love Them All Sanctuary & Rescue

Phoenix Animal Care Coalition

About Arizona Animal Welfare League

The Arizona Animal Welfare League is the oldest and largest no-kill shelter in the state. Founded in 1971, AAWL has saved the lives of over 100,000 cats and dogs by providing a full range of services for animals and pet owners, including adoptions, behavior training and low-cost medical care. These life-saving programs are only possible because of the dedicated AAWL community, who support the shelter through volunteering, adopting, fostering, and donating. For more information, visit aawl.org.

About Lost Our Home Pet Rescue

Lost Our Home is a no-kill shelter that was founded in 2008 in response to the thousands of pets in need due to the Phoenix-area foreclosure crisis. Having helped 38,500 pets and 25,000 people, they are the first shelter in Maricopa County dedicated to rescuing pets abandoned or at risk of homelessness due to pet parents' life crises: eviction, domestic violence, job loss, financial hardship, and illness. Lost Our Home Pet Rescue specializes in helping domestic violence victims with their pets. They have valued partnerships with Maricopa domestic violence shelters to serve victims and their pets. To learn more about Lost Our Home Pet Rescue, visit LostOurHome.org, or call (602) 445-7387 (PETS).

About The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation:

The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers support to nonprofit organizations successfully working to empower, educate, nurture, and nourish people during what is often the darkest time of their lives. Founded in 2012 by philanthropists and business leaders Bob and Renee Parsons to provide hope and life-changing assistance to the country's most vulnerable populations, The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers critical funding at critical times to those in need. The Foundation's giving is driven by the core belief that all people – regardless of race, religion, roots, economic status, sexual orientation or gender identity – deserve access to quality healthcare, education and a safe place to call home. Follow @WeDealInHope on social media or visit TBRPF.org to learn more about partner organizations and the important work being done in the community.

