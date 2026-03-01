Arizona Autism United Announces the 5th Annual Run for Autism during March Disability Awareness Month

Arizona Autism United's 5th Annual Run for Autism takes place March 8th, 2026, at Kiwanis Park. Offering a 5K, 1Mile Family Fun Run, and a Virtual Run, ensuring everyone can participate in a way that works for them. Held during Disability Awareness Month, the event highlights community inclusion while celebrating AZA United's 20 years of service to individuals with autism and developmental disabilities!

PHOENIX and TEMPE, Ariz., March 1, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arizona Autism United (AZA United) is proud to host the 5th Annual Run for Autism on Sunday, March 8th at 8:30 AM at Kiwanis Park in Tempe. This year's event carries special meaning as it takes place during March Disability Awareness Month, a time dedicated to uplifting individuals with disabilities, celebrating their strengths, and advocating for greater inclusion across our communities.

As an organization committed to providing compassionate, evidence-based support to families living with autism and other developmental disabilities, AZA United is honored to host an event that aligns directly with its mission of helping as many families as possible. The Run for Autism brings community members together to elevate awareness, promote acceptance, and celebrate the diversity of abilities within Arizona.

This year also marks a major milestone for Arizona Autism United as we celebrate our 20th anniversary of serving the Arizona Autism community. Since our founding in 2006, AZA United has remained dedicated to helping as many families as possible through compassionate care, evidence‑based services, and a commitment to inclusion.

The Run for Autism features a 5K, 1Mile Family Fun Run, and a Virtual Run, ensuring everyone can participate in a way that works for them. Whether running, walking, or enjoying the festival style environment, participants will experience a morning filled with celebration, activity, and community connection.

Event Highlights

Live musical performance by Joe Giacinto, an Arizona blind and autistic self-taught clarinetist, performing the National Anthem, kicking off the event with an inspiring set.

DJ Shurley, returning after electrifying the Spectrum of Dreams event, bringing energetic music throughout the morning.

Complimentary donuts from TDP Bakery.

Pose N' Freeze, a family friendly photo booth for team and group photos.

Warm up & strech session by Mikey's League

Exhibitors, lawn games & activities, enjoy an inclusive festival atmosphere designed for all ages and abilities

Event Schedule

8:00 AM – Check-in; exhibitors, activities, and entertainment

8:40 AM – Stretch & warmup

8:50 AM – Opening remarks, head to the start line

9:00 AM – 5K begins

9:15 AM – 1Mile begins

10:00 AM – Awards Ceremony

10:30 AM – Event concludes

Honoring Community Support

Events like the Run for Autism are powered by the generosity of our supporters. We extend special appreciation to our Platinum Sponsor, Design Works Gaming, whose partnership helps strengthen Arizona families all year long. As well as Mercy Care as Silver Sponsor and Core Chiropractic as a Supporting Sponsor! We are also grateful to our Outreach Partners: Encircle Families and Mikey's League.

As we honor March Disability Awareness Month, the Run for Autism serves as an opportunity to celebrate individuals with autism and developmental disabilities, promote understanding, and build a more inclusive community for everyone. This event embodies AZA United's mission and the belief that every individual deserves respect, support, and opportunities to thrive.

Register or Learn More

Full event information and registration can be found at: https://azaunited.org/events/runforautism

For additional information, please contact [email protected].

Media Contact

Sarah McLeod, CEO, Activate Health, Arizona Autism United, 1 800.516.2881, [email protected]

SOURCE Arizona Autism United