Arizona Autism United (AZA United) Maintains Designation as a Mercy Care Center of Excellence for Autism Spectrum Disorder

Organization recognized for its continued leadership in delivering exceptional care and innovative services for individuals with autism and their families.

PHOENIX, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arizona Autism United (AZA United) is proud to announce that the organization has once again been designated as a Mercy Care Center of Excellence for Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). This prestigious recognition highlights AZA United's unwavering commitment to providing high-quality, evidence-based services that improve outcomes for individuals with autism and their families across Arizona.

AZA United remains one of only a handful of organizations to hold this distinction statewide, reaffirming its role as a trusted leader in autism care. Mercy Care, one of Arizona's largest Medicaid health plans, awards this designation annually to organizations that demonstrate excellence in clinical practices, family-centered care, and measurable impact on patient outcomes.

"We are honored to receive this recognition again from Mercy Care," said Dr. Aaron Blocher-Rubin, Founder & CEO of AZA United. "This award reflects the dedication of our entire team to advancing the standard of care for autism services in Arizona. Our mission is to ensure that every individual and family has access to compassionate, personalized support that empowers them to thrive. Together with Mercy Care, we are building a stronger system of care that prioritizes innovation, collaboration, and measurable results for the community."

The Center of Excellence designation is based on rigorous criteria, including the implementation of evidence-based practices and transparent reporting of treatment effectiveness and patient satisfaction. AZA United was recognized for its leadership in emerging service models, interdisciplinary treatment approaches, and its commitment to serving families with complex needs.

In 2025, AZA United provided more than 2 million hours of direct care services to over 2,000 children and families, supported 3,100 individuals through community outreach, and expanded programs statewide. Services include diagnostic evaluations, speech and occupational therapy, Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) therapy, behavior coaching for caregivers, habilitation & respite care, and specialized programs such as sensory cooking and communication device evaluations.

About Arizona Autism United (AZA United):

Founded in 2006, AZA United is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting individuals with autism and their families through a comprehensive range of services, including diagnostic evaluations, speech and occupational therapy, ABA therapy, habilitation and respite care, and more. Learn more or make a donation at www.AZAunited.org.

