Arizona Autism United Celebrates 20 Years of Serving Arizona Families

Nonprofit Marks Milestone During Autism Awareness Month

PHOENIX, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arizona Autism United (AZA United) recently announced its 20th anniversary, marking two decades of service to Arizona families and individuals with autism.

Founded in 2006 by President and CEO Dr. Aaron Blocher-Rubin and a small group of community advocates, AZA United has grown into a statewide nonprofit that supports nearly 3,000 clients each year, delivering more than 2 million service hours annually through individualized, evidence-based therapies and supports.

Across Arizona, clients and caregivers can access a comprehensive range of services — whether at home, at one of five AZA United centers, or within the broader community. Clinical specialties include applied behavior analysis, speech & language therapy, occupational therapy, clinical psychology, and mental health counseling, alongside diagnostic evaluations, community trainings, and autism awareness and acceptance events. AZA United's interdisciplinary, holistic care model is built on the belief that every person deserves individualized support without barriers.

In 2026, AZA United was designated a Center of Excellence for Autism Spectrum Disorder by Mercy Care for the third consecutive year, recognizing the organization's commitment to exceptional, outcomes-driven care.

Dr. Aaron Blocher-Rubin, PhD, BCBA, CEO

"When AZA United was founded in 2006, I believed it would become an important resource for Arizona families, but I could never have imagined the depth and scale of its growth and impact. This milestone represents far more than organizational success; it reflects the thousands of families who now have greater access to compassionate, high‑quality, and family‑centered autism services across our communities.

Over the years, I have had the privilege of developing an extraordinary team of professionals, staff and board members, who have helped define what excellence in autism care looks like by consistently putting families first. I am deeply grateful to the inspiring and resilient families who have trusted AZA United as a partner in supporting their loved ones. Their voices, hopes, and perseverance continue to shape our work every day.

Looking ahead, this milestone propels us forward as we expand access to innovative services, invest in workforce development, strengthen community partnerships, and reach even more individuals across the lifespan. Today, more than ever, I am energized and excited about AZA United's future and the continued, lasting impact we will have for families affected by autism throughout Arizona."

Behind the organization's impact is a workforce of more than 2,000 dedicated employees and care providers, fostering a collaborative environment focused on delivering meaningful outcomes. This commitment is validated by AZA United's achievement of winning AZ Central's Top Workplaces award for several consecutive years.

As it enters its third decade, AZA United remains focused on expanding access, strengthening community partnerships, and advancing acceptance for individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities across the state.

To learn more or to support AZA United's mission, visit www.AZAunited.org.

About Arizona Autism United: Arizona Autism United (AZA United) is a nonprofit organization founded in 2006 that serves over two-thousand individuals with autism every day throughout Arizona. Our mission is to help as many people as possible with individualized supports. We provide a wide variety of services as part of an interdisciplinary, holistic care model. Clinical specialties include behavior analysis, speech language pathology, occupational therapy, clinical psychology, and mental health counseling. Learn more or make a donation at www.AZAunited.org.

Media Contact

Sarah McLeod, Activate Health, 1 6023042742, [email protected]

SOURCE Arizona Autism United