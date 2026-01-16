Arizona Autism United to Open North Valley Center in Glendale

The facility will expand access to autism evaluations and services and develop Arizona's pipeline of future clinicians through university training partnerships.

PHOENIX, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arizona Autism United (AZA United) today announced a January 22 grand opening and ribbon-cutting for its North Valley Center, which will offer autism diagnostic evaluations, therapies, and resources and serve as a training hub for future clinicians. The center, located at 7170 W Camino San Xavier Bldg C, Glendale, AZ, is expected to cut wait times for diagnostic evaluation services by about 50 percent in the first year and chip away at a backlog of more than 1,000 families in need, including adolescents and adults who are often underserved.

The new facility advances AZA United's mission to provide individualized support to as many families as possible by rounding out the organization's metro-Phoenix footprint and increasing appointment availability.

The North Valley Center adds capacity for high-demand offerings, including:

Comprehensive diagnostic evaluations for individuals of all ages

Re-evaluations and second opinions

Coordinated Family Support Specialist services

Individual and family counseling

"Our goal is to help anyone affected by autism in Arizona access individualized supports without barriers, and this site makes that real for the North Valley," said Aaron Blocher-Rubin, PhD, BCBA, CEO of AZA United. "Families will have access to the best-practice diagnostic evaluations along with coordinated services and wraparound support right in their community."

To build capacity for the long term, the North Valley Center will also serve as a dedicated training site through formal affiliations with Northern Arizona University and Midwestern University. The first of its kind in Arizona, the program provides extensive, hands-on experience across pediatric, adolescent and adult care, including complex cases with co-occurring conditions. By training on a broad spectrum of developmental disabilities—where overlapping symptoms can mask or mimic one another—future practitioners learn to diagnose and treat diverse populations with accuracy and confidence, helping Arizona build and retain the clinician workforce needed to meet rising demand.

"We're planning for the long term, expanding access now and preparing more professionals who can serve people with developmental disabilities across ages and support needs," said Blocher-Rubin. "That is how we raise the bar for autism care in Arizona."

The North Valley Center was made possible through the generosity of individual donors and contributions from the Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust, Diane & Bruce Halle Foundation, The Board of Visitors, Thunderbirds Charities, Season for Sharing, and Abbett Family Foundation.

Media are invited to attend the grand opening on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at noon. To RSVP, visit the event page. For interviews or a facility tour, contact Sarah McLeod at [email protected].

Media Contact

Sarah McLeod, Activate Health, 1 6027735773, [email protected], Activate Health

SOURCE Arizona Autism United