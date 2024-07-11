Arizona-Based Diversified Roofing Celebrates 36 Years in Business with over 300 Employees, a Fleet of 100+ Trucks and 300+ Roof Replacements Per Year

Initially founded by Marty Schouten and Ed Wolff in 1988, and now run by Marty's son Mark Schouten, the Diversified Roofing team now consists of over 300 employees utilizing a fleet of 100+ trucks to inspect, repair and re-roof for all matter of roofing issues for their clientele. Post this

Initially founded by Marty Schouten and Ed Wolff in 1988, and now run by Marty's son Mark Schouten, the Diversified Roofing team now consists of over 300 employees utilizing a fleet of 100+ trucks to inspect, repair and re-roof for all matter of roofing issues for their clientele.

"While we can perform work from California to Florida, our company roots started here in Arizona. We have become a go-to resource for everything roofing – annual inspections, general maintenance, emergency repairs, capital improvements and beyond," said CEO Mark Schouten.

With revenues increasing two times year-over-year for the past three years, their list of clientele has grown right along with it. Commercially, the various companies under the Diversified Roofing umbrella work with a variety of household names, including the likes of Home Depot, Fry's/Kroger, Kohl's, USPS, American Furniture Warehouse, Tractor Supply and Hobby Lobby, to name a few.

And in addition to day-to-day services and offerings, the Schouten family also ensures they're giving back to the communities they serve. Over the past three+ decades the Diversified Roofing team has provided free roofing for a variety of non-profit organizations that are close to their hearts, including HomeAide, Maggie's Place, Sojourner Center, Boys & Girls Club and Girl Scouts.

For more information about Diversified Roofing, visit www.diversifiedroofinggroup.com, www.diversifiedroofing.com or call 602.858.9221.

