Arizona-Based HercuTech Partnering with Suncrest to Bring 109 Luxury, Sustainable Rental Homes to West Phoenix

"We believe HercuWall technology is what everyone should expect in today's environment – a safer, stronger, quieter, healthier, and sustainable living experience, while simultaneously recognizing cost savings through lower utility bills and less maintenance costs," said HercuTech CEO, Jason Rhees. Tweet this

The ICC-certified, panelized exterior and demising wall system technology is made of insulating foam, reinforced with a patented steel HercuStrip™, laminated with a weather-resistant barrier, and followed by site integrated concrete, it will provide residents of Zora Encanto with a quieter home thanks to stronger insulation, healthier air quality and lower energy bills compared to a typical lumber build out.

"We believe HercuWall technology is what everyone should expect in today's environment – a safer, stronger, quieter, healthier, and sustainable living experience, while simultaneously recognizing cost savings through lower utility bills and less maintenance costs," said HercuTech CEO, Jason Rhees. "The HercuWall system absolutely differentiates Zora Encanto from competing product in the market and highlights Suncrest's commitment to building better and focusing on their residents' experience and well-being."

The gated rental community will feature the following amenities, in addition to a resort-inspired swimming pool, fitness center yoga lawn, grilling stations, community fireplaces and a multi-purpose event lawn.

A Private Walk-up Entrance

Higher-end Finishes

Stainless Steel Appliances

Smart Home Technology

Wood-Inspired Flooring

10-foot Ceilings

Open Concept Kitchens with Pantries

Doggy Doors in Every Home

Large, Private Turf Backyards

Located just half a mile north of I-10 and two miles east of Loop 101, Zora Encanto is ideally situated near many of the area's largest employment hubs including Banner Estrella Medical Center, Luke Air Force Base, Westgate Entertainment District, the West Commerce Center, and the Central Phoenix Industrial District.

"We are extremely excited to partner with HercuTech at Zora Encanto and look forward to growing our relationship as we develop more luxury rental communities in the Phoenix Metro and other Suncrest markets," said Mike Koch, Managing Partner of Suncrest. "They truly are an industry disrupter and we're thrilled to offer our residents a higher level of privacy, sound proofing, significant savings on energy bills and other benefits that HercuWall offers."

As electricity rates continue to rise and the need for better-built housing becomes increasingly evident, Zora Encanto was built to outperform projects built with traditional construction. With the use of the HercuWall® system at this community compared to 2x4 wood framing, Zora Encanto will save over 35,000KG of carbon emissions annually, reduce residents' energy bills by over $15,000 annually, and has saved over 600 trees in the construction of this community.

MEB Management Services, an award-winning multi-family property management firm, will be managing the lease up and property management at Zora Encanto in Phoenix.

Homes in the Zora Encanto community can be reserved by visiting ZoraEncanto.com.

For more information on HercuTech or HercuWall® visit www.hercutech.com or call 480.284.4535.

Media Contact

Kendra Riley, HercuTech, 1 4802206051, [email protected], www.hercutech.com

SOURCE HercuTech