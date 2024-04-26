Arizona-Based Roofing Company, Diversified Roofing, Shares Tips on What to Do Before Fixing a Roof Leak

With over three decades of experience, the Arizona-based roofing company Diversified Roofing is sharing tips for homeowners on what to do before repairing a roof leak and when to call in the experts.
PHOENIX, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After an influx of calls following rainy days in the past two months, the Phoenix, Arizona-based, family-owned business Diversified Roofing is giving homeowners tips on what to do before repairing a roof leak and when to call in the experts.
"Some roof repairs you can do on your own without much experience, and yet other times it's far better to bring in a roofing professional, rather than making a bad situation worse," says Brad Nally, Vice President of Diversified Roofing.
The locally owned company oversees an average of 300 roof replacements per year, fields over 3000 calls per year, and has a team of over 200 employees in the field that help with all matters of residential, commercial and industrial roofing projects.
A few tips from Nally on what to do BEFORE you get out the repair kit, include:
- Clean Your Gutters
This is one of the easiest ways to support leak prevention and should be done about twice annually. This will not only keep any unnecessary weight from pulling your gutter away from the roof itself but can also prevent any abnormal water pathways that could spill over against the roof.
- Remove Debris ASAP
Following heavy rain or wind, branches and other material might fall onto your roof. Remove debris as quickly as possible or it may obstruct water flow and cause water to pool on the roof, making it easier for leaks to begin.
- Give It Time to Dry
Even though you may notice a leak in the middle of a storm, wait until the roof is dry before attempting to pinpoint the problem. This will prevent dangerous slips and the dangers of injuring yourself.
- Look for Discoloration
One easy way to spot a leak is discoloration of drywall on your interior walls and ceiling. They may appear darker and wet, even if the roof is dry (another reason to give the roof time to dry following a storm).
- Check the Weakest Spots
The edges of the roof and areas where the roof wraps around a chimney or other structures are the weakest parts. Because they are more likely to catch wind from the side, they are more susceptible to damage or leakage.
- Don't Make Assumptions
It's always better to call an expert for an assessment rather than make a guess on what the cause of a leak may be. Underlayment damage, for example, can be a hidden source of leaks, said Nally, and very tough to spot.
"Above all else, safety is our number one concern for homeowners who call in," said Nally. "We offer free inspections for a reason. And for situations like these, it's important to call an expert rather than relying on a YouTube how-to video."
For more information about Diversified Roofing, visit www.diversifiedroofing.com, or call 602.858.9221.
ABOUT DIVERSIFIED ROOFING:
Diversified Roofing is a family-owned roofing company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona that has been in business since 1988. Their experienced team handles residential, commercial and industrial roofing projects, ranging from repairs and replacements to new builds and installations of a variety of roofing systems. For more information, visit www.diversifiedroofing.com.
Media Contact
Kendra Riley, Diversified Roofing, 1 4802206051, [email protected], www.diversifiedroofing.com
SOURCE Diversified Roofing
Share this article