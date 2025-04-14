Arizona Biltmore Brings Globally Recognized Culinary Experience, Le Petit Chef, to the Southwest

"Le Petit Chef transforms dining into an art form, perfectly complementing the Arizona Biltmore's legacy of visionary design," said Michael Hoffmann, Vice President and Managing Director. "We continue to evolve while honoring nearly a century of storied history." Post this

"Just as our resort's Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired architecture is a testament to visionary design, Le Petit Chef transforms dining into an art form, captivating guests with its creativity and craftsmanship," said Michael Hoffmann, Arizona Biltmore Vice President and Managing Director. "As a resort with nearly a century of storied history, we continue to evolve to meet the expectations of today's guests while honoring our legacy. By introducing groundbreaking experiences like Le Petit Chef, we reaffirm our commitment to offering guests the best of both worlds by being guardians of our past and architects of our future."

Developed by the Belgian art collective "Skullmapping," this concept restaurant uses proprietary 3D projection technology to bring a 6-centimeter chef to life on your table. Each course is introduced by a carefully choreographed animation in which the animated chef "prepares" your dish in front of you, transforming dining tables into theatrical stages. Guiding guests through an imaginative and entertaining culinary journey, the four-course fine dining menu handcrafted by Arizona Biltmore's award-winning chefs mirrors the miniature chef's virtual travels around the world with dishes like Seared Mediterranean Seabass.

Arizona Biltmore's Le Petit Chef's prix fixe menu will include Burrata and locally sourced Duncan Farm Beets, Seared Mediterranean Seabass featuring lobster and shellfish nage, American Wagyu with red onion jam and dijon-hollandaise, and Meyer Lemon Crème Brulee topped with a honeycomb crumble. A vegetarian menu and a junior's menu for children 6-12 years old will also be available.

"Today's consumer wants more than exceptional food–they want an experience," said Madelyn Lydon, Arizona Biltmore Assistant Director of Marketing. "With 70% of travelers in 2025 prioritizing culinary experiences, our partnership with Le Petit Chef leans directly into this trend—offering guests an unforgettable fusion of gastronomy and entertainment that redefines traditional fine dining and what it means to dine while traveling."

The limited-time only Le Petit Chef at Arizona Biltmore will be hosted every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. beginning May 1, 2025. Designed to be an intimate epicurean adventure, each show will seat 18 guests. Tickets are $195 per person and the junior's menu is $79 per child.

Reservations for Le Petit Chef at Arizona Biltmore are available now to book online at www.arizonabiltmore.com/dining/le-petit-chef or by calling 602-955-6600.

For more information about Arizona Biltmore, please www.arizonabiltmore.com.

ABOUT ARIZONA BILTMORE

Built in 1929, the Arizona Biltmore occupies an estate of 39 lush acres set against the breathtaking backdrop of Piestewa Peak. This landmark resort pairs intuitive hospitality and 705 beautiful accommodations with Frank Lloyd Wright-influenced architecture and design, and a touch of old Hollywood glamor. In 2021, a thoughtful reinvention unveiled sophisticated new dining destinations, seven incredible pools including an elegant adults-only pool and enhanced family pool with a 65' triple water slide alongside stylish air-conditioned cabanas, and refreshed luxury cottages. The resort has also debuted a reimagined spa and wellness experience at Tierra Luna Spa and Sol Garden, which has since been named a 2024 Four-Star Spa by Forbes Travel Guide. Arizona Biltmore now embodies contemporary luxury whilst still honoring the storied legacy of this iconic destination. To learn more, or experience the Arizona Biltmore, please visit www.arizonabiltmore.com.

ABOUT LE PETIT CHEF

Le Petit Chef is a world-renowned dining experience that blends 3D projection technology with gourmet cuisine, transporting guests into a magical world of culinary storytelling. With its innovative use of technology and entertainment, Le Petit Chef has captivated audiences worldwide, from Paris to Dubai and now, Phoenix. Learn more at lepetitchef.com.

Media Contact

Brittany Belsterling, OH Partners, 1 623-693-2772, [email protected]

Madelyn Lydon, Arizona Biltmore, 1 602-284-7067, [email protected]

SOURCE OH Partners