Arizona Biltmore Unveils Ultimate Summer Escape Savings

Arizona Biltmore will offer some of the best rates of the year including the "Check In & Chill Out" package where guests can stay two nights, and receive a third night free, and an exclusive USA250 summer flash sale from May 1-15 with rates as low as $250 in honor of America's 250th anniversary. Post this

At Paradise Pool, families can embrace the vibrant energy of summer with a 65-foot Twist triple water slide, a splash pad, and air-conditioned cabanas. As the sun sets, the space transforms into an open-air cinema for Dive-In Movie Nights, held every Friday from 8–10 p.m. between Memorial Day Weekend and Labor Day. Guests of all ages can float beneath the stars while enjoying family-friendly films projected between palm trees, complete with pool toys and floaties for a playful, carefree evening.

The adults-only Saguaro Pool sets the tone with a vibrant, elevated social scene, where weekend DJs, craft cocktails, a hot tub, Saguaro Spinn surprises and private cabanas come together for sun-drenched afternoons and effortlessly chic evenings.

For those seeking a slower, more secluded pace, the Terrace Court Pool offers a peaceful retreat, complemented by a new lending library that invites guests to unwind with a good book in a quiet, garden-like setting.

Additional pools – including the iconic Catalina Pool, once frequented by Marilyn Monroe, along with Ocatilla, Bougainvillea, and Saguaro Villas pools – offer a blend of historic charm, intimate seclusion, and scenic desert views, inviting guests to discover their own perfect place to unwind.

Beyond the pools, guests can enjoy a dynamic array of resort dining experiences. Summer dining specials include:

Renata's Hearth

Friday Half-Off Wine Nights: Resort guests and locals are invited to start the weekend in style with 50% off all wine bottles every Friday offering a curated wine list featuring Italian varietals, bold reds, crisp whites, and sparkling selections. Available on Fridays starting in late May through early September from 5:00-10:00 p.m.

Summer 3-Course Tasting: Ideal for date nights, celebrations, or discovering one of the top summer dining experiences in Phoenix, guests and locals can savor the flavors of the season with Renata's Summer 3-Course Tasting, a prix fixe experience inspired by the spirit of Restaurant Week and extended all summer long. For $65 per person, guests and locals can enjoy a thoughtfully curated menu showcasing seasonal ingredients, bold Italian flavors, and chef-driven creativity with optional wine pairings or zero-proof pairings. Available late May through early September from 5:00-10:00 p.m.

McArthur's

Sunday Family Supper: Bring everyone to the table and make Sundays special again with a comforting feast for $30 per person featuring chef's choice of a weekly special served with two classic sides. Available Sundays from late May through August

Birds and Bubbles: A favorite summer midweek indulgence, serving up family-style fried chicken with classic sides alongside a curated lineup of bubbles and brews. Available for $25 per person, Wednesdays from late May through September, guests can enjoy approachable flavors with special pricing on draft beers and sparkling selections, from Gruet Rosé to Moët Impérial, making it the perfect blend of comfort and celebration.

Kids Eat Free, Family Dining at the Biltmore: Make summer dining effortless with Kids Eat Free at McArthur's where children age 5 and under dine complimentary from the kids' menu with each paid adult entrée, available across breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Available daily from June through early September.

Spire Bar

Girl Dinner at Spire Bar: The internet's favorite trend meets golden hour magic with Spire Bar's Girl Dinner, a curated and effortlessly indulgent summer selection. Enjoy a trio of favorites including a fresh side salad, an order of crispy fries and a signature martini style cocktail, choice of an Espresso Martini, a classic Martini or a Cosmo all for $30 per person. Available daily late May through September.

Cup and Cone

Flavor of the Month: Cup & Cone celebrates the artistry of in-house gelato making, featuring a rotating, chef-driven selection that highlights seasonal ingredients and creative flair. Twelve flavors are crafted fresh on-site and offered daily, alongside a special Flavor of the Month, an inspired creation that showcases the best of local, seasonal ingredients. Each visit invites guests to discover something new, indulgent, and distinctly Biltmore.

Wellness seekers can also retreat to Tierra Luna Spa and its Sol Garden for restorative summer treatments and promotions beginning May 1-October 31. Highlights include the Midweek Meltaway, offering 50-minute massages or facials starting at $185, the Salty Summerita, featuring a complimentary halotherapy session and margarita with any booked service, and the Summer Passport reward program encouraging guests to explore the full spa menu for a complimentary service. Guests can also unwind with Wednesday Wine Down, pairing a massage and facial for $299 plus half-off wine, or elevate their skincare with the Beauty Reboot, a Luminous Quartz Facial enhanced with advanced regenerative serum technology and a take-home product for continued results. A full calendar of activities – including tennis, pickleball, fitness classes, and bike rentals – invites guests to explore, unwind, and stay active throughout their vacation.

The Check In and Chill Out third night free package is applicable for stays from April 1 – December 31, 2026, and the USA250 Flash Sale will be available for booking between May 1-15 for two-night minimum stays between May 22 to September 7, and features a $250 nightly rate for select room types including a $25 resort credit, complimentary self parking, and $25 discounted resort fee. Limited availability and blackout dates may apply, cannot be combined with other offers.

To learn more about Arizona Biltmore or to arrange a summer stay, please visit http://www.arizonabiltmore.com/summer

Media Contact

Andra Karpel, Director of Marketing

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Murphy O'Brien

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ABOUT ARIZONA BILTMORE

Built in 1929, the Arizona Biltmore occupies an estate of 39 lush acres set against the breathtaking backdrop of Piestewa Peak. This landmark resort pairs intuitive hospitality and 709 beautiful accommodations with Frank Lloyd Wright-influenced architecture and design, and a touch of old Hollywood glamor. In 2021, a thoughtful reinvention unveiled sophisticated new dining destinations, seven incredible pools including an elegant adults-only pool and enhanced family pool with a 65' triple water slide alongside stylish air-conditioned cabanas, and refreshed luxury cottages. The resort has also debuted a reimagined spa and wellness experience at Tierra Luna Spa and Sol Garden, which has since been named a 2024 Four-Star Spa by Forbes Travel Guide. Arizona Biltmore now embodies contemporary luxury whilst still honoring the storied legacy of this iconic destination. To learn more, or experience the Arizona Biltmore, please visit www.arizonabiltmore.com.

Media Contact

Abby Meyers, Murphy O'Brien, 1 2147975464, [email protected]

SOURCE Arizona Biltmore