Arizona Cardinals Rookie Will Johnson, HeroZona Foundation and Community Partners Bring Holiday Express Celebration to Phoenix Families

"Growing up in an underserved neighborhood in Detroit, I know firsthand how important it is for kids to feel seen and supported," said Johnson. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to connect with the community and spread some holiday joy this season."

Johnson will make a special appearance to speak with children and families about perseverance, community support and giving back.

"Growing up in an underserved neighborhood in Detroit, I know firsthand how important it is for kids to feel seen and supported," said Johnson. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to connect with the community and spread some holiday joy this season."

City of Phoenix District 8 Councilwoman Kesha Hodge Washington, the first Black woman elected to the Phoenix City Council, said the event is intended to bring joy and connection to families throughout District 8 and beyond.

"We want to create a space where families can celebrate the holidays together without barriers," said Washington. "Events like the Holiday Express strengthen our sense of community and ensure that every child feels supported during this season."

Alan "AP" Powell, founder of the HeroZona Foundation, said the organization is proud to continue its tradition of supporting holiday events that uplift underserved families.

"The Holiday Express event reflects our mission to empower and unite communities across Arizona," said Powell. "We're grateful to be a community partner with Councilwoman Washington and the Children's Museum of Phoenix to create a memorable experience for Phoenix families."

Tommy Lyons, an event sponsor and owner of Sun Bike & Run, said he is proud to support a celebration that brings families together.

"Community matters, especially during the holidays," said Lyons. "We're honored to support a celebration that brings so much happiness to local families."

Additional event sponsors include the Travis L. Williams American Legion Post 65, Maricopa Notary Public & More, Perry Security, SRP and the Arizona Impact Center.

The event is free to attend and open to the public. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. at the Children's Museum of Phoenix, 215 N. Seventh St., Phoenix, AZ 85034, with activities running throughout the evening.

For more information about the foundation's community program partnerships visit herozona.org or follow on Facebook.com/HeroZonaOrg.

About the HeroZona Foundation

The HeroZona Foundation is a non-profit organization that empowers Heroes in the community through entrepreneurship, employment, and education. The group works with veterans, first responders and those that bring social good to future generations and under-served communities. The foundation's mission is to create opportunities for the brave men and women who serve their country, and community, every day. For more information, please visit HeroZona.org.

