Arizona Connections Academy Celebrates 20 Years of Serving Students Throughout the State

"We merge public school and online learning in a way that works for both students and their families. We've had proven success over these past 20 years and this program successfully works for students in so many ways," said Arizona Connections Academy School Leader Heather Noto. "In addition to students having a team of dedicated school staff and certified teachers, our Learning Coaches have the best of both worlds—they can provide their child with a level of support and guidance that no one else can all while watching them learn, progress and succeed."

Arizona Connections Academy currently serves more than 2,000 students throughout the state and first opened its doors in 2003. The school offers a customized curriculum that allows students to remain engaged and unlock their full learning potential. Students have regular opportunities to share ideas, compare experiences and have fun learning with their peers through online classroom sessions, clubs and field trips. Arizona Connections Academy's state-certified teachers receive specialized training in online teaching techniques and virtual classroom learning, which allows them to provide the one-on-one attention needed to help students succeed academically and be prepared throughout their education journey.

"In the way Arizona Connections Academy is structured, it taught me good time management skills. If you are ever uncertain about something, you can always reach out to teachers. As a student, I developed solid communication skills," said 2017 graduate, Daniel McWhorter. Daniel attended Arizona Connections Academy from 2012 to 2017, and now works for the school in administration. "The flexibility really worked for me as a student, it was easier to focus on my education and it ultimately made for a more positive learning environment," he added.

Virtual school is a great fit for a variety of students and each student is unique. Arizona Connections Academy students are diverse and come from all different backgrounds and educational histories. Some students are academically advanced and struggle in a traditional school setting, while others prefer to learn at their own pace. Other students may be experiencing health challenges or bullying, while some are athletes or performers who require a flexible learning schedule.

