Arizona HEAT Center Planned for Early 2026 Opening in Phoenix

"Arizona HEAT Center was intentionally designed to bring employers, talent and community organizations into the same ecosystem. We are creating outcomes that benefit both people and the businesses that hire them," said Alan 'AP' Powell. Post this

Arizona HEAT Center will use a structured, employer-driven model in which participating companies submit real workforce needs and collaborate with cohorts through focused execution cycles. The approach is designed to demonstrate applied skills and match talent to open roles. Outcomes such as job placement and retention will be tracked, ensuring results align with employer demand.

The project is being developed by One South 24th Street Development Group LLC, which consists of RA Global Holdings, led by Reberta Abdallah; JMS Capital, led by James Shough; Thinkzilla Consulting LLC, led by Dr. Velma M. Trayham and AP & Associates LLC, an Arizona-based strategy and development firm led by local businessman, Gulf War veteran and national strategist Alan "AP" Powell. Powell has worked across multiple industries, including Fortune 500 companies, entertainment and venture capital, and brings a long-term, partnership-driven approach to real estate development.

"Real estate is a powerful driver of economic growth, but the real impact comes from how spaces are used," said Powell. "Arizona HEAT Center was intentionally designed to bring employers, talent and community organizations into the same ecosystem. By aligning training with real-world workforce needs and supporting organizations with shared infrastructure, we are creating outcomes that benefit both people and the businesses that hire them."

"This project is about using real estate as a tool for opportunity," said Reberta Abdallah, owner of RA Global Holdings. "By investing in a shared campus model, we are helping organizations focus their resources on serving people, growing talent and strengthening the local economy rather than operating in silos."

The business model for Arizona HEAT Center was designed by Lawrence Robinson of Rte 119 LLC, while branding and marketing assets were developed by Golden Rule LLC, led by Heath McCarter.

In addition to workforce development, Arizona HEAT Center will bring together startup founders, technology employers, education partners and civic stakeholders in a shared campus designed to improve coordination across sectors that often operate independently. Confirmed tenants include the Black Chamber of Arizona; HeroZona Foundation; the William Johnson Foundation, led by Arizona Cardinals starting cornerback William Johnson; Four Angels Foundation, founded by Reberta Abdallah; and Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport's community outreach initiatives, which are led by Chad Makowski, City of Phoenix aviation director.

"For over 26 years, the Black Chamber of Arizona has been dedicated to empowering Black-owned businesses and fostering economic growth," said Dr. Velma M. Trayham, president and CEO of the Black Chamber of Arizona. "Becoming a tenant at Arizona HEAT Center marks a pivotal step in expanding our reach, providing vital resources, and driving economic equity across the state. Together, we are building a stronger, more inclusive Arizona where entrepreneurship thrives."

City of Phoenix District 8 Councilwoman and Vice Mayor Kesha Hodge Washington, the first Black woman elected to the Phoenix City Council, said the project aligns with the city's goals for inclusive economic growth.

"The Arizona HEAT Center represents exactly the kind of innovative, community-focused development we need in Phoenix's Gateway District," said Washington. "By transforming this historic property into a collaborative hub for nonprofit organizations, One South 24th Street Development Group LLC is creating more than just office space – they're building a foundation for stronger community partnerships and expanded services for Phoenix residents."

"Strategic investment in projects like Arizona HEAT Center strengthens the entire region," said James Shough, owner of JMS Capital. "This development supports job creation, workforce readiness and long-term economic stability while preserving a historic site and activating it for modern use."

For more information, visit arizonaheatcenter.com.

About Arizona HEAT Center

The Arizona HEAT Center, short for Hub for Economic Advancement and Talent, is a Phoenix-based workforce and collaboration hub designed to align employer needs with job-ready talent. Located in Phoenix's Gateway District, the center brings together nonprofit organizations, employers, education partners and civic stakeholders to support workforce development, small business growth and economic mobility. The Arizona HEAT Center operates using a partner-led model that emphasizes cohort-based training, applied skill development and job placement support to meet the demands of Arizona's growing economy.

Media Contact

Kendal O'Connor, Arizona HEAT Center, 1 602-829-0003, [email protected], https://www.arizonaheatcenter.com/

SOURCE Arizona HEAT Center