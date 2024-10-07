Arizona Land Consulting Acquires 600 Acres in Casa Grande for $40 Million

"We are confident that Casa Grande has the necessary resources– offering tremendous value to businesses seeking to move into the area, said Anita Verma-Lallian, CEO and founder of Arizona Land Consulting. Post this

"With the widespread news of our landmark Buckeye sale and the increase for developmental demand due to the interest rate reduction, we have been more selective than ever in choosing our sites. We are confident that Casa Grande has the necessary resources– offering tremendous value to businesses seeking to move into the area, said Anita Verma-Lallian, CEO and founder of Arizona Land Consulting. "We are fortunate to have strong relationships with city officials and industry professionals across the state to secure such a highly sought after property."

With its coveted location halfway between Phoenix and Tucson, Casa Grande is widely recognized as the emerging hub for many new industries. Notable businesses including Lucid Group, Kohler Co., KANTO-PPC, and many more have moved into the neighborhood making the city well positioned to capture growth across the state. Other contributing factors to the boom include lower costs of operating a business and living, allowing it to be a pro-business environment.

"We are thrilled to see such a high demand of real estate buyers in our beloved city of Casa Grande, generating new development and job opportunities for our fruitful community," said Casa Grande Mayor Craig McFarland. "We trust that Arizona Land Consulting will develop a facility that benefits and connects with our residents–ultimately enriching our flourishing city."

Arizona Land Consulting continues its search to add to its over $1 billion dollar portfolio of assets, while simultaneously identifying ideal businesses and developers offering them the opportunity to acquire premium sites from its selection of assets.

