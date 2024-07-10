Arizona Livescan Awarded School Fingerprinting Contract

Arizona Livescan Fingerprint Network™ Awarded One-Year Phoenix Union High School District Fingerprinting Contract

PHOENIX, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arizona Livescan Fingerprinting Network™, the leading provider of fingerprinting services in Arizona, is proud to announce that it has been awarded a one-year fingerprinting contract from the Phoenix Union High School District. This partnership will ensure that the district's future employees and others who have not yet obtained a fingerprint clearance card, can complete the process in a quick and efficient manner.

"We are honored to partner with Phoenix Union High School District and support their commitment to safety and security," said Paula Wilson, CEO of Arizona Livescan Fingerprinting Network™. "Our advanced fingerprinting technology and experienced team will ensure a seamless and efficient process for all district employees and volunteers."

An Identity Verified Print (IVP) Fingerprint Clearance Card is issued by the Arizona Department of Public Safety and is required for public and/or charter school non-certificated personnel, contractors, subcontractors, vendors and their employees. It is also required by all teachers certified by the Arizona State Board of Education and volunteers.

About Arizona Livescan Fingerprinting Network™

Arizona Livescan Fingerprinting Network™ utilizes state-of-the-art Livescan technology to capture high-quality fingerprint images, reducing the likelihood of rejections and delays. This technology, combined with the network's extensive experience and commitment to customer service, positions Arizona Livescan as the premier provider of fingerprinting services in the region.

