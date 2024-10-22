Arizona National Celebrates its 60th Annual Quarter Horse Show

The Arizona National Horse Show attracts horse enthusiasts from across the Southwest to celebrate the beloved tradition for equestrians of all levels and features a range of competitions, including Ranch Riding, Reining, Halter, and rail classes.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 60th annual Arizona National Horse Show is set to dazzle horse enthusiasts from across the Southwest at the prestigious WestWorld of Scottsdale from December 12–15, 2024. This AQHA-Approved Quarter Horse Show is a beloved tradition for equestrians of all levels and features a range of competitions, including Ranch Riding, Reining, Halter, and rail classes. A special Professional/Amateur Ranch Riding class will also be available for an additional fee, offering a unique opportunity for riders of varying skill levels.