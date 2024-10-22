Arizona National Celebrates its 60th Annual Quarter Horse Show

The Arizona National Horse Show attracts horse enthusiasts from across the Southwest to celebrate the beloved tradition for equestrians of all levels and features a range of competitions, including Ranch Riding, Reining, Halter, and rail classes.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 60th annual Arizona National Horse Show is set to dazzle horse enthusiasts from across the Southwest at the prestigious WestWorld of Scottsdale from December 12–15, 2024. This AQHA-Approved Quarter Horse Show is a beloved tradition for equestrians of all levels and features a range of competitions, including Ranch Riding, Reining, Halter, and rail classes. A special Professional/Amateur Ranch Riding class will also be available for an additional fee, offering a unique opportunity for riders of varying skill levels.
The event will also include youth competitions such as Horse Skill-A-Thon and Horse Judging competitions which are designed to foster skill development in the horse industry. The Horse Skill-A-Thon tests students on breed, equipment, feed, and tack identification, as well as their general equine knowledge. The Horse Judging competition evaluates participants' ability to assess halter and performance classes and defend their decisions in oral presentations.
Event Schedule Highlights:
- Thursday, December 12, 2024: The AQHA Show opens with in-hand halter and showmanship, followed by trail classes.
- Friday, December 13, 2024: Rail classes for English and Western disciplines commence, alongside the first day of reining.
- Saturday, December 14, 2024: Youth competitions begin, including horse judging and the Horse Skill-A-Thon. The AQHA Show will feature the continuation of trail classes, English and Western rail classes, and Ranch Riding.
- Sunday, December 15, 2024: The final day includes AQHA Ranch Riding and Reining classes, as well as day two of the All Breeds Youth Show with English, Western, and Trail classes.
Additional Details:
- Guests Welcome
- Free Parking & Free Entry
For more information on the event, visit: www.anls.org/horseshow.
The Arizona National is committed to supporting youth and advancing agricultural education. We strive to inspire and engage the next generation by investing in livestock and agricultural programs. With over $235,000 in premiums and more than $60,000 in college scholarships awarded annually, and having funded over 1,000 scholarships totaling more than $1,200,000, we remain dedicated to enriching the lives of our exhibitors and supporting future generations. Look for us on Facebook and Instagram.
Media Contact
Tyler Grandil, Arizona National Livestock Show, 1 602-258-8568, [email protected], www.aznational.org
SOURCE Arizona National Livestock Show
Share this article