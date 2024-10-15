Arizona National Livestock Show Announces 4th Annual Stock Dog Trials

The Arizona National Livestock Show proudly continues its tradition of celebrating Western heritage with the highly anticipated 4th Annual Stock Dog Trials. For two days of this year's event, the Grandstand Arena will transform into a dynamic stage for showcasing the incredible skills of herding dogs from across the West.
PHOENIX, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 77th annual Arizona National Livestock Show, taking place at the Arizona State Fair Grounds from December 27-31, will feature these exciting trials as part of its extensive lineup. The Stock Dog Trials will include competitive events in Cattle Dog and Sheep Dog categories, highlighting the abilities of these remarkable animals in managing livestock.
The Stock Dog Trials will include various levels of competition: Open Dog, Intermediate Dog, and Nursery Dog categories. Participants will demonstrate their herding prowess in both cattle and sheep events, underscoring the practical and impressive skills these dogs bring to ranching and farming operations.
Event Highlights:
- Friday, December 27, 2024: Cattle Dog Trials followed by Sheep Dog Trials.
- Saturday, December 28, 2024: Cattle Dog Finals.
Additional Details:
- Free Parking & Free Entry
- For more information about the Stock Dog Trials and other event details, visit: www.aznational.org
About the Arizona National Livestock Show:
The Arizona National Livestock Show is committed to supporting youth and advancing agricultural education. We strive to inspire and engage the next generation by investing in livestock and agricultural programs. With over $235,000 in premiums and more than $60,000 in college scholarships awarded annually, and having funded over 1,000 scholarships totaling more than $1,200,000, we remain dedicated to enriching the lives of our exhibitors and supporting future generations. Look for us on Facebook and Instagram.
