Arizona National Livestock Show Announces 4th Annual Stock Dog Trials

The Arizona National Livestock Show proudly continues its tradition of celebrating Western heritage with the highly anticipated 4th Annual Stock Dog Trials. For two days of this year's event, the Grandstand Arena will transform into a dynamic stage for showcasing the incredible skills of herding dogs from across the West.

PHOENIX, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 77th annual Arizona National Livestock Show, taking place at the Arizona State Fair Grounds from December 27-31, will feature these exciting trials as part of its extensive lineup. The Stock Dog Trials will include competitive events in Cattle Dog and Sheep Dog categories, highlighting the abilities of these remarkable animals in managing livestock.