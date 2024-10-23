Arizona National Livestock Show Presents its Annual Ranch Rodeo

The Arizona National Livestock Show's Ranch Rodeo celebrates Western heritage by showcasing the skills and spirit of cowboys and cowgirls. The event highlights both Youth and Adult divisions, where participants demonstrate their expertise in traditional ranching tasks.

PHOENIX, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Arizona National Livestock Show is set to continue its storied tradition of celebrating Western heritage with the Annual Ranch Rodeo Competition. This year's event, taking place at the Grandstand Arena, will shine a spotlight on the skills and spirit of cowboys and cowgirls as they tackle traditional ranch work tasks.