Arizona National Livestock Show Presents its Annual Ranch Rodeo

PHOENIX, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Arizona National Livestock Show is set to continue its storied tradition of celebrating Western heritage with the Annual Ranch Rodeo Competition. This year's event, taking place at the Grandstand Arena, will shine a spotlight on the skills and spirit of cowboys and cowgirls as they tackle traditional ranch work tasks.
Scheduled for December 27-31, 2024 at the Arizona State Fair Grounds, the 77th annual Arizona National Livestock Show will feature the Ranch Rodeo as a highlight. This year's competition will showcase both Youth and Adult divisions, each demonstrating their expertise in essential ranching tasks.
Additional Details:
Free Parking & Free Entry
For more information about the Ranch Rodeo Competition and other event details, visit: www.aznational.org
The Arizona National Livestock Show is committed to supporting youth and advancing agricultural education. We strive to inspire and engage the next generation by investing in livestock and agricultural programs. With over $235,000 in premiums and more than $60,000 in college scholarships awarded annually, and having funded over 1,000 scholarships totaling more than $1,200,000, we remain dedicated to enriching the lives of our exhibitors and supporting future generations. Look for us on Facebook and Instagram.
Media Contact
Tyler Grandil, Arizona National Livestock Show, 1 602-258-8568, [email protected], www.aznational.org
SOURCE Arizona National Livestock Show
