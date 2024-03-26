Arizona Pickleball League™ Founders Credit Sport's Popularity to League's Success at Premier Scottsdale Pickleball Venue, The Orchard at Jigsaw Health

A trailer of the documentary, aptly named "Breaking Pickleball" can be seen via private web release on YouTube with the first episode airing on April 1, 2024. Those interested in viewing can sign up to watch at www.BreakingPickleball.com. Post this

"Seeing the interest not only from the professional players but locals and fans of the sport itself was truly inspiring, and I knew we had something special here," said Sullivan Jr. "We immediately began filming the documentary in order to follow these pro pickleball players, and to show the athleticism behind the sport itself and the passion of its fanbase."

Now, mid-preparation for the League's third season, Sullivan Jr. and Leroux are currently shopping the documentary to multiple streaming services in Hollywood. A trailer of the documentary, aptly named "Breaking Pickleball" can be seen here and the series will have a private web release via YouTube with the first episode airing on April 1, 2024. Those interested in viewing can sign up to watch at www.BreakingPickleball.com.

"It's similar to popular series, such as Welcome to Wrexham on Hulu, where you get to learn about the players, their background, their rivalries and ultimately join along for the ride as the teams compete for victory," said Leroux. "The rubber chicken…is our version of a 'challenge flag' in football."

The underdog story follows five teams – The Scottsdale Scorchers, Gilbert Gladiators, Peoria Pythons, Tempe Tornadoes, and Surprise Stingers – over the course of 10 weeks until only four move on to the play-offs to find out who will be the last remaining team to win it all.

The Arizona Pickleball League's weekly matches are hosted every Tuesday evening in-season at The Orchard at Jigsaw Health, which are streamed live online to over 10,000 fans each week. Meanwhile, 130 lucky fans who were able to snag an in-person VIP ticket take a seat inside the venue to enjoy food and beverages and cheer on their favorite team as they compete to be the top team in the state.

For more information on the Arizona Pickleball League, its teams, players, and schedule for the upcoming season, visit www.ArizonaPBL.com.

For more information on The Orchard at Jigsaw Health (located at 9035 East Pima Center Parkway Suite #15, Scottsdale, AZ 85258), visit www.OrchardPickleball.com or call 380.433.9187. For ongoing updates from The Orchard at Jigsaw Health, connect with them on Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact

Kendra Riley, The Orchard at Jigsaw Health, 1 4802206051, [email protected], www.OrchardPickleball.com

SOURCE The Orchard at Jigsaw Health