Arizona Pickleball League™ Founders Credit Sport's Popularity to League's Success at Premier Scottsdale Pickleball Venue, The Orchard at Jigsaw Health

Arizona Pickleball League™ entering the limelight after filming documentary on 1st season, the pro players, and its viral following
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the past two years alone, the number of pickleball players in the US has increased by nearly 40%. There are now 350+ pickleball courts in Arizona alone and is the state with the 15th most pickleball courts in the United States.
As early adopters of the sport in Arizona, Ashley Leroux and Patrick Sullivan Jr. were inspired by their new-found favorite sport and created a "Pickleball Cocktail" supplement for Sullivan's long-time family business Jigsaw Health that is packed with electrolytes and as much potassium as two bananas in order to prevent cramping while playing the sport. After seeing its success, yet not having an indoor venue to play nearby, the couple opened The Orchard at Jigsaw Health in 2022, which has since become Scottsdale's premier venue for indoor pickleball events. The following year, the couple took it one step further and founded the Arizona Pickleball League™, which has teams from across the greater Phoenix area who compete every Tuesday night in a 13-week season to win The Orchard Championship Cup.
"Seeing the interest not only from the professional players but locals and fans of the sport itself was truly inspiring, and I knew we had something special here," said Sullivan Jr. "We immediately began filming the documentary in order to follow these pro pickleball players, and to show the athleticism behind the sport itself and the passion of its fanbase."
Now, mid-preparation for the League's third season, Sullivan Jr. and Leroux are currently shopping the documentary to multiple streaming services in Hollywood. A trailer of the documentary, aptly named "Breaking Pickleball" can be seen here and the series will have a private web release via YouTube with the first episode airing on April 1, 2024. Those interested in viewing can sign up to watch at www.BreakingPickleball.com.
"It's similar to popular series, such as Welcome to Wrexham on Hulu, where you get to learn about the players, their background, their rivalries and ultimately join along for the ride as the teams compete for victory," said Leroux. "The rubber chicken…is our version of a 'challenge flag' in football."
The underdog story follows five teams – The Scottsdale Scorchers, Gilbert Gladiators, Peoria Pythons, Tempe Tornadoes, and Surprise Stingers – over the course of 10 weeks until only four move on to the play-offs to find out who will be the last remaining team to win it all.
The Arizona Pickleball League's weekly matches are hosted every Tuesday evening in-season at The Orchard at Jigsaw Health, which are streamed live online to over 10,000 fans each week. Meanwhile, 130 lucky fans who were able to snag an in-person VIP ticket take a seat inside the venue to enjoy food and beverages and cheer on their favorite team as they compete to be the top team in the state.
For more information on the Arizona Pickleball League, its teams, players, and schedule for the upcoming season, visit www.ArizonaPBL.com.
For more information on The Orchard at Jigsaw Health (located at 9035 East Pima Center Parkway Suite #15, Scottsdale, AZ 85258), visit www.OrchardPickleball.com or call 380.433.9187. For ongoing updates from The Orchard at Jigsaw Health, connect with them on Facebook and Instagram.
