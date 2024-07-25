Arizona Retina Surgeon Performs First FDA Approved Procedure in the U.S. That Eliminates Monthly Eye Injections for Wet AMD

"As a surgeon and clinical research scientist, I am honored and privileged to have participated in the Susvimo clinical trials, and it is so gratifying to see this treatment option become available for my patients in need of sight-saving care," says Dr. Jordan Graff. Post this

Dr. Jordan Graff is a board-certified ophthalmologist at Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center who specializes in retina and vitreous surgery and treatments. On July 22, 2024, he became the first surgeon in the United States to perform the recently FDA-approved ocular implant for the treatment of people in the United States (U.S.) with wet, or neovascular, age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

"As a surgeon and clinical research scientist, I am honored and privileged to have participated in the Susvimo clinical trials, and it is so gratifying to see this treatment option become available for my patients in need of sight-saving care," says Dr. Jordan Graff. "I'm very thankful for my amazing team in surgery, the research team, and to my practice for their support of this endeavor."

About Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD)

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a condition that affects the macula, the part of the eye that provides sharp, central vision needed for activities like reading. It is a leading cause of blindness for people aged 60 and over in the U.S. Wet, or neovascular, AMD is an advanced form of the disease that can cause rapid and severe vision loss. Approximately 20 million people in the U.S. have some form of AMD; of those, about 1.5 million have late-stage AMD, including wet AMD.

Wet AMD is caused by the growth of abnormal blood vessels, also known as choroidal neovascularization (CNV), into the macula. These vessels leak fluid and blood and cause scar tissue that destroys the central retina. This process results in a deterioration of sight over months to years.

Not all patients will be eligible for this product, and those who are should discuss the risks and benefits of the surgery and other possible complications with their retinal specialist.

For more information about Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center and our expertise in retinal care and Susvimo procedures, visit http://www.GoodEyes.com.

Visit How SUSVIMO® Works | wAMD Treatment to find out more about Susvimo from Genentech.

About American Vision Partners

American Vision Partners is one of the nation's largest and fastest growing eye care physician services organizations. AVP serves communities throughout Arizona, Texas, New Mexico and Nevada with more than 180 nationally recognized doctors and 137 locations. We partner with the most respected ophthalmology practices in the country and share a best-in-class management system, infrastructure and technology to provide the highest-quality patient care. Our partner practices, including Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center, Southwestern Eye Center, Retinal Consultants of Arizona, M&M Eye Institute, Abrams Eye Institute, Southwest Eye Institute, Aiello Eye Institute, Moretsky Cassidy Vision Correction, Wellish Vision Institute, West Texas Eye Associates, Laser Eye Center of Lubbock, and Vantage Eye Center have, on average, been in practice for more than 30 years. For more information, please visit http://www.AmericanVisionPartners.com.

About Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center

The doctors at Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center are recognized leaders in providing state-of-the-art medical and surgical eye care in Arizona for more than 35 years. Doctors at Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center use the most advanced technologies and techniques to treat patients at all stages of life. Comprehensive eye health services are provided by nationally renowned specialists in multiple fields of ophthalmology, including cataract surgery, vision correction, cornea, retina, glaucoma, and oculoplastics. Patients can expect compassionate and convenient care from the doctors of any of the Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center clinics. For more information, please visit http://www.GoodEyes.com.

