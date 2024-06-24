Arizona School of Real Estate Names Louis Parrish Residential Real Estate Broker of the Year

The peer-nominated award winners were selected for making significant contributions to the real estate industry and their communities.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Arizona School of Real Estate & Business has named Louis Parrish, Broker and Owner of United Real Estate | Specialists, Broker of the Year, as featured in Arizona Journal of Real Estate & Business.

The 9th Annual Journal Industry Awards recognize Arizona's most esteemed professionals in the real estate industry for their contributions in the field and to their communities. Award winners are nominated by their peers in 14 professional categories within the real estate industry, including mortgage, title, residential and commercial real estate, home inspection and affiliated professions.

Parrish has 29 years of real estate experience and operates brokerages in metro Tucson and Scottsdale, where he leads a team of 85 agents. In 2021, national industry publication, Real Estate magazine featured Parrish and wife, Christine for their brokerage leadership and growth.

"I have always strived to inspire our agents to support meaningful causes such as Hope Through Hollis, Autism Speaks, Gospel Rescue Mission, Hands of Hope, Teen Challenge, or local causes they are passionate about. Christine and I do our best to lead by example. As a couple and with our agents, we've fostered a spirit of giving, supported local food banks, and extended a helping hand to single moms in need and underfunded elementary schools. I've had the privilege of serving on several boards, including the Grievance Committee (COTB), The Tucson Association of Realtors, The Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona, and The Mountain Vista Fire Board (COTB). These experiences have enriched my commitment to our community and highlighted the incredible impact we can achieve through collective efforts," commented Parrish.

About United Real Estate | Specialists

United Real Estate | Specialists, with locations in Tucson and Scottsdale, is part of the largest fully integrated network of real estate and auction professionals in the nation. Owned and operated by Louis and Christine Parrish, the brokerage operates within a values-driven and agent-centered culture. United offers unparalleled value to affiliates through its unique resources and services, such as affordable health insurance, debt elimination and retirement planning, lead generation platform and business planning within a local brokerage atmosphere. Agents interested in learning about career opportunities with United Real Estate can call Louis or Christine Parrish at 520-612-7422 (Tucson), or 480-750-9200 (Scottsdale) or email [email protected].

