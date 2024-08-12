Arizona Science Center Awarded $1 Million Grant for Expansion of Science Fair Education

Our partnership with Arizona Science Center and the AzSEF 2.0 initiative represents a significant investment in Arizona's youth, ensuring that students from all backgrounds have the opportunity to explore, learn, and excel in science and engineering. Post this

AzSEF has become a staple for students in Arizona to showcase their knowledge and expertise, as well as, demonstrate the importance of STEM education. Since its inception, an average of 900 participants from 140 schools have taken part in AzSEF each year. AzSEF 2.0 will build upon the foundation of AzSEF to grow the number of participants and schools by providing educators with professional learning opportunities to engage with peers, researchers, and STEM professionals. Additionally, AzSEF 2.0 will provide support to AzSEF alumni, connect teachers and students with mentors and content experts, and provide scholarships for students to continue their work in a post-secondary institution. The goal in the next three years is to engage with a minimum of 2,100 additional participants, 60 new teachers and 15 new communities.

"It is an honor to have received this grant from Helios Education Foundation," stated Guy Labine, The Hazel A. Hare President & CEO of Arizona Science Center. "Their mission to provide support and education to students, especially those from underserved communities, is one we are deeply aligned with. Arizona Science Center is constantly seeking opportunities to bring STEM education to all of Arizona's youth, and we are excited to take on this new initiative to bring long-term success to students across the state."

"Our partnership with Arizona Science Center and the AzSEF 2.0 initiative represents a significant investment in Arizona's youth, ensuring that students from all backgrounds have the opportunity to explore, learn, and excel in science and engineering," said Paul J. Luna, President and CEO of Helios Education Foundation. "By expanding access and inclusivity, we're not just sparking curiosity and critical thinking – we're giving students the tools they need to tackle the challenges of tomorrow."

In addition to growing the AzSEF 2.0 program, this initiative will also create opportunities to support students following their participation in AzSEF. Many students have set goals for Arizona Science Center, in hopes of obtaining even more support of their projects. Some of the areas of support the Science Center plans to expand on include finding materials and equipment for more testing, access to mentors, coaches, engineers and experts; access to patent lawyers and seed capital funding, and more.

For more information about Arizona Science Center and Arizona Science and Engineering Fair, visit www.azscience.org.

For Media Inquiries:

Contact: Megan Sawyer, [email protected]

Contact: Kristina Celik, [email protected]

About Arizona Science Center

Located in downtown Phoenix, Arizona Science Center features more than 300 hands-on exhibits, a five-story giant-screen theater, live demonstrations, traveling exhibitions, and exciting science programs. The Center offers programs for all ages, including Science on Wheels, CAMP INNOVATION, Teen programs, Professional Development, and Adults' Night Out: Science With A Twist. Whether onsite or at your location–get ready to embark on a hands-on STEM learning journey you'll never forget. To learn more or to reserve tickets, visit azscience.org or call 602.716.2000.

About Helios Education Foundation

Helios Education Foundation exists to support postsecondary attainment for all students, especially low-income and underrepresented communities, in Arizona and Florida. Driven by our fundamental beliefs of community, equity, investment, and partnership, Helios has invested more than $350 million in partnerships and initiatives focused on improving third-grade reading, college-going, and postsecondary attainment in the two states we serve since 2006. To learn more visit helios.org.

Media Contact

Megan Sawyer, Arizona Science Center, 1 6025013030, [email protected], www.azscience.org

SOURCE Arizona Science Center