Arizona Science Center Celebrates First Week of the Dorrance DOME, Highlighting Collaborative Efforts Behind Iconic New Space

"Thanks to the creativity and dedication of our construction partners, we've created a place where imagination meets innovation—and where every guest can see themselves in the future of science," said Tammy Stewart, Interim Hazel A. Hare President & CEO, Arizona Science Center.

As the lead construction partner, Ryan Companies guided the project from concept to completion, ensuring every detail—from structure and acoustics to seating and safety—met the highest standards. Their leadership was central in transforming the Science Center's vision into a fully realized, multifunctional space.

"The completion of Arizona Science Center's Dorrance DOME is a testament to our team's commitment to innovation and excellence," said Chuck Carefoot, Southwest Region President of Ryan Companies. "The Dorrance DOME will spark curiosity, inspire generations of learners and expand access to vital science education throughout our community for decades to come."

This groundbreaking project not only ushers in a new era of immersive education and cultural engagement, featuring a high-resolution LED dome display and a dynamic content ecosystem, but also positions the Arizona Science Center as a global leader in immersive science storytelling, establishing it as one of the nation's most technologically advanced destinations for science and culture.

"As the first installation of its kind in the Western U.S. and only the second nationwide, the Dorrance DOME reflects DLR Group's integrated design approach to creating spaces that engage audiences and support dynamic learning," said Dan Clevenger, Principal and Global Cultural + Performing Arts Leader at DLR Group. "It introduces a flexible platform for immersive, multi-use experiences in science education and beyond."

The Dorrance DOME combines architecture, technology, and educational design to provide a flexible platform for immersive presentations, interactive shows, and community events. Its opening highlights the power of collaboration between design, construction, and educational partners in bringing visionary projects to life.

"For more than forty years, the Arizona Science Center has inspired curiosity and discovery in Phoenix and beyond. Kotobuki has a long history of working alongside cultural and educational institutions that share our passion for learning, and we're honored to be the chosen seating partner for the Dorrance DOME as it carries that spirit forward," said Keiko Sutton, CEO of Kotobuki Seating International.

Since opening, the Dorrance DOME has hosted a variety of programs and interactive experiences, demonstrating its versatility as a venue for educational presentations, live shows, and community events. Its design and functionality reflect a shared vision between the Science Center and its partners to make science accessible, engaging, and inspiring.

"The Dorrance DOME's success marks an exciting milestone in the evolution of immersive education and storytelling, joining a growing network of CX System LED dome installations around the world as the most advanced LED dome for science, culture, and shared immersive experience," said Kirk Johnson, Chief Operations Officer at Cosm. "By leveraging the power and flexibility of our CX System LED dome, Arizona Science Center has unlocked new ways to connect people to science and culture through next-level visual storytelling and community engagement. We're honored to collaborate with such a forward-thinking institution that continues to push the boundaries of innovation and inspire audiences across Arizona and beyond."

In addition to the primary construction partners, Arizona Science Center would like to recognize the many subcontractors whose hard work and dedication were essential to completing the project. Their contributions, from technical expertise to countless hours on site, helped make the Dorrance DOME a reality.

About Arizona Science Center

Located in downtown Phoenix, Arizona Science Center features more than 300 hands-on exhibits, a five-story giant-screen theater, live demonstrations, traveling exhibitions, and exciting science programs. The Center offers programs for all ages, including Science on Wheels, CAMP INNOVATION, Teen programs, Professional Development, and Adults' Night Out: Science With A TWIST. Whether onsite or at your location–get ready to embark on a hands-on STEM learning journey you'll never forget. To learn more or to reserve tickets, visit azscience.org or call 602.716.2000. Follow us on Instagram, X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Cosm

Cosm is the leading experiential media and immersive technology company redefining the way the world experiences content. Born from the fusion of some of the greatest innovators in the history of technology, Evans & Sutherland, Spitz Inc., LiveLikeVR (now Cosm Immersive), and C360 combined forces to power the immersive experiences of the future as Cosm. With a storied history of building some of the most innovative experience technology in the world, Cosm provides sensorial experiences for every type of fan, from sports and entertainment to immersive art, education, and science. Its immersive venues bridge the virtual and physical worlds through pioneered technology that expands the realm of what's possible, connecting people and bringing them together in Shared Reality.

As the company continues to expand to new cities and countries, Cosm is sparking shared passions and providing guests across the globe with experiences they need to feel to believe. To learn more about Cosm, visit www.cosm.com and follow on Instagram, X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and TikTok.

About Ryan Companies

Founded in 1938, Ryan Companies offers comprehensive commercial real estate services as a national developer, designer, builder, capital markets advisor and real estate manager with a focus on creating places for people to thrive. Ryan work spans a wide range of sectors and product types including healthcare, industrial, mission critical, mixed-use, multifamily, office, and retail. Built on the foundation of integrity, honesty and community, Ryan has grown to over 1,700 team members in 17 offices and has completed projects in nearly every state. For more information, visit ryancompanies.com.

About DLR Group

DLR Group is an integrated design firm delivering architecture, engineering, interiors, planning, and building optimization for new construction, renovation, and adaptive reuse. Our promise is to elevate the human experience through design. This promise inspires sustainable design for a diverse group of public and private sector clients, local communities, and our planet. DLR Group is 100 percent employee-owned and fully supports the initiatives and goals of the 2030 Challenge and is an initial signatory to the China Accord and the AIA 2030 Commitment.

About Kotobuki Seating International

At Kotobuki Seating International, we believe public spaces should be safe, enduring, and comfortable for everyone. Since our founding, our guiding philosophy has been to create spaces people can enjoy—prioritizing safety, quality, and comfort. As a leader in public seating, we are committed to meeting the highest standards for durability, strength, and finish.

High-quality seating is essential in shared environments—auditoriums and theatres, where diverse audiences gather; arenas and stadiums, where communities unite through passion; and educational facilities, where ergonomic design supports learning. Comfort and peace of mind are fundamental to the experience of any cultural, educational, or social event. For more about Kotobuki, please visit kotobuki-international.com and follow on Facebook and LinkedIn.

