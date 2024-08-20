Arizona Science Center partners with Fry's Food Stores offering free admission on September 7 and 8

This collaboration allows us to make science accessible to everyone and encourage lifelong learning. Post this

"We are thrilled to partner with Fry's Food Stores to offer this free weekend to our community," said Guy Labine, The Hazel A. Hare President & CEO of Arizona Science Center. "This collaboration allows us to make science accessible to everyone and encourage lifelong learning."

"We're grateful to be able to feed minds and the human spirit by partnering with the Arizona Science Center," said Fry's Food Stores president, Monica Garnes. "Our hearts are in the communities we serve and this is a great opportunity for us to give back to families in our beautiful state."

Throughout Fry's Free Weekend, Guests can add on a variety of experiences for only $5 including films in the five-story Irene P. Flinn Giant Screen Theater, OceanXperience, VerticalVenture, Evans Family SkyCycle and CREATE Makerspace Pop Up Activities.

Large crowds are anticipated. Please come prepared to wait outside for 45 minutes or more. Bring plenty of water to stay hydrated. With the safety of our Guests and Team Members as our top priority, we'll also take precautions like providing tents for shade and water stations for Guests as they wait to enter the building.

Fry's Free Weekend

Date: Saturday, September 7 and Sunday, September 8, 2024

and Time: 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

– Cost: FREE general admission courtesy of Fry's Food Stores.

Additional fees apply for films in the Irene P. Flinn Giant Screen Theater, OceanXperience, VerticalVenture, Evans Family SkyCycle and CREATE Makerspace Pop Up Activities.

Location: Arizona Science Center, 600 East Washington Street, Phoenix, AZ , 85004

, 85004 Parking: The Heritage & Science Park Garage is conveniently located at the southeast corner of North Fifth Street and East Monroe Street. Bring your parking pass inside the Science Center for validation. Rideshare or use of public transit is strongly encouraged.

Media Approved Images: Click Here

For more information or to reserve your tickets today, visit AzScience.Org or call 602.716.2028.

About Arizona Science Center

Located in downtown Phoenix, Arizona Science Center features more than 300 hands-on exhibits, a five-story giant-screen theater, live demonstrations, traveling exhibitions, and exciting science programs. The Center offers programs for all ages, including Science on Wheels, CAMP INNOVATION, Teen programs, Professional Development, and Adults' Night Out: Science With A Twist. Whether onsite or at your location–get ready to embark on a hands-on STEM learning journey you'll never forget. To learn more or to reserve tickets, visit azscience.org or call 602.716.2000.

About Fry's Food Stores

At Fry's Food Stores, a company of The Kroger Family of Companies (NYSE: KR), we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®, so much that Fry's was declared Arizona's Most Popular Grocery Store according to Nasdaq.com, citing a 2024 survey conducted by wisevoter.com, and Kroger/Fry's was recognized in 2023 by Newsweek as one of "America's Most Trustworthy Companies" and named "Phoenix's favorite grocery store" by Axios. Headquartered in Tolleson, Fry's has been serving Arizonans since 1960. We are Arizona's fourth largest employer with more than 20,000 associates, 127 Fry's Food Stores, and 102 fuel centers across the state. As a division of The Kroger Family of Companies, we care about the communities we serve, working to end hunger and eliminate waste across the company through our Zero Hunger | Zero Waste social impact plan. Last year, we provided over 16 million meals to Arizona's hungry families and diverted 103 million pounds of waste from Arizona's landfills.

