Arizona Science Center Set to Connect With the International Space Station

"The opportunity we have to bring space communication to students in Arizona is one we are very excited for," said Guy Labine, The Hazel A. Hare President & CEO of Arizona Science Center. "The team on-site works hard to provide engaging, unique opportunities to inspire kids to one day work in the STEAM field. We are thrilled to be able to help students discover their passions through opportunities like this one with ARISS."

The event will begin at 11:00 a.m. at Arizona Science Center and will feature a variety of activities gearing up for the ISS connection. At exactly 11:24 a.m., the HAM Shack Radio Team will connect with the ISS for 10 minutes in total. During this timeframe, pre-selected students will have the chance to speak with NASA astronaut and U.S. Navy Commander Matthew Dominick. Throughout the 10 minutes, kids will line up and take turns asking pre-written questions to Dominick, learning all about STEAM, life as an astronaut, and opportunities with the ISS on-orbit crew.

Following communication with Dominick and the ISS, Arizona Science Center will also offer activities and workshops focused on educating and nourishing interest in space and astronomy. Kids will have an opportunity to learn how to operate an Amateur Radio and understand the vital role it plays in space missions. Plus, enjoy demonstrations showcasing the science behind radio communication and space technology.

For more information about Arizona Science Center and the upcoming Amateur Radio on the International Space Station, visit www.azscience.org.

Located in downtown Phoenix, Arizona Science Center features more than 300 hands-on exhibits, a state-of-the-art planetarium, a five-story giant-screen theater, live demonstrations, traveling exhibitions, and exciting science programs. The Center offers programs for all ages, including Science on Wheels, CAMP INNOVATION, Teen programs, Professional Development, and Adults' Night Out: Science With A Twist. Whether onsite or at your location–get ready to embark on a hands-on STEM learning journey you'll never forget. To learn more or to reserve tickets, visit azscience.org or call 602.716.2000.

