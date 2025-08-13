Arizona Science Center Unveils New Name for Dorrance Planetarium: Dorrance DOME

"The Dorrance DOME will inspire generations to come, igniting curiosity and wonder in Arizonans through an immersive journey," said Jacquie Dorrance. "It's more than a digital dome; it's a legacy of learning and discovery." Post this

"We are deeply grateful to Jacquie and Bennett Dorrance, whose visionary support, along with that of so many others, has made this extraordinary project possible," said Board of Trustees Chair Robert Miller. "The Dorrance DOME will transform the Arizona Science Center into a landmark destination, not just for Arizonans but for visitors from around the world."

The Dorrance DOME will reopen to the public on Saturday, October 18, featuring next-generation immersive technologies including a high-resolution LED dome display, advanced Digistar planetarium software, and a rich content ecosystem that offers unparalleled visual clarity, brightness, and depth designed to spark curiosity and wonder for visitors of all ages.

"With the transformation of the Dorrance DOME, Arizona Science Center is setting a new standard for what a planetarium can be. Powered by Cosm's CX System LED dome, the Dorrance DOME will stand as a cultural destination that expands the reach of science, art, and exploration, inspiring guests of all ages with next-generation immersive technology and storytelling," said Kirk Johnson, Chief Operations Officer, Cosm.

The Hazel A. Hare President & CEO, Guy Labine added, "We are excited with this new name and new visitor experience. We can't wait for visitors of all ages to be inspired, amazed, and educated by the experiences that await inside the Dorrance DOME."

Advance ticket sales begin Wednesday, August 20. The 60-foot, 8K+ LED Dorrance DOME comfortably seats 205 guests in total, featuring 200 premium seats—including 112 fixed and 88 movable chairs—for a world-class, immersive experience from every angle. Five ADA-compliant spaces provide flexible seating configurations to accommodate guests of all abilities and group sizes, making the experience accessible to everyone.

During the pre-opening ticket sale, guests can purchase tickets for shows running from October 18 to November 30, 2025. Each day will feature seven showtimes, including five unique shows and a free presentation showcasing the capabilities of the 8K digital dome. The opening schedule will include:

Astronomy Tour: Arizona

Produced by Arizona Science Center

Daily Showtimes: 12:30 p.m.

Embark on a live, presenter-led journey through Arizona's legendary night skies. Discover the state's deep-rooted astronomy heritage, stunning celestial sights, and cutting-edge space science in this immersive planetarium experience—perfect for all ages.

Black Hole: First Picture

Produced by Cosm Studios

Daily Showtimes: 11:45 a.m., 2:45 p.m.

Follow the groundbreaking quest to capture the first image of a black hole. This full-dome film showcases real footage from global observatories in the Event Horizon Telescope network, exploring the Messier 87 galaxy and the Milky Way's core. Shot across 10 countries with minimal CGI, Black Hole: First Picture highlights the global collaboration that made the invisible visible.

Orbital

Produced by Cosm Studios

Daily Showtimes: 11:00 a.m., 1:15 p.m.

Take an animated journey from the Big Bang to low Earth orbit in Orbital. Created by Guy Reid and Planetary Collective, this film offers a poetic, visually striking experience inspired by astronauts who've seen Earth from above—inviting you to feel your own "Overview Effect."

Inside Pop Art

Produced by Cosm Studios

Daily Showtime: 3:30 p.m.

Step into a vivid, animated exploration of pop art's rise—from 1950s Britain to 1960s New York. Featuring works by Haring, Lichtenstein, and others, Inside Pop Art reveals how this bold movement shaped fashion, branding, and culture. A Cosm Studios Original, directed by Graham Watts and produced with Moonraker VFX.

The reopening of the Dorrance DOME marks a pivotal milestone in Arizona Science Center's bold transformation. As part of the Center's ambitious visitor experience renewal plan, this project signals the beginning of a new era in science learning and engagement right in the heart of downtown Phoenix.

To purchase advance tickets, view showtimes or for more information about the Dorrance DOME and continued updates, visit DorranceDOME.com.

To preview images of the future space: click here.

About Arizona Science Center

Located in downtown Phoenix, Arizona Science Center features more than 300 hands-on exhibits, a five-story giant-screen theater, live demonstrations, traveling exhibitions, and exciting science programs. The Center offers programs for all ages, including Science on Wheels, CAMP INNOVATION, Teen programs, Professional Development, and Adults' Night Out: Science With A TWIST. Whether onsite or at your location–get ready to embark on a hands-on STEM learning journey you'll never forget. To learn more or to reserve tickets, visit azscience.org or call 602.716.2000. Follow us on Instagram, X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Cosm

Cosm is the leading experiential media and immersive technology company redefining the way the world experiences content. Born from the fusion of some of the greatest innovators in the history of technology, Evans & Sutherland, Spitz Inc., LiveLikeVR (now Cosm Immersive), and C360 combined forces to power the immersive experiences of the future as Cosm. With a storied history of building some of the most innovative experience technology in the world, Cosm provides sensorial experiences for every type of fan, from sports and entertainment to immersive art, education, and science. Its immersive venues bridge the virtual and physical worlds through pioneered technology that expands the realm of what's possible, connecting people and bringing them together in Shared Reality.

As the company continues to expand to new cities and countries, Cosm is sparking shared passions and providing guests across the globe with experiences they need to feel to believe. To learn more about Cosm, visit www.cosm.com and follow on Instagram, X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and TikTok.

