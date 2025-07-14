Arizona Science Center Unveils One of the World's Most Advanced Digital Domes with Reopening of Dorrance Planetarium

"This groundbreaking experience is the first of its kind in Arizona, and only the 2nd in the country. It seamlessly blends immersive technology, interactive elements, and cutting-edge STEAM education," said Jacquie Dorrance. Post this

With this transformation, Arizona Science Center cements its place as a global leader in immersive science experiences—pushing the boundaries of how we learn, explore, and connect with the universe around us.

Powered by Cosm's revolutionary CX system, the new planetarium delivers an unparalleled immersive experience that fuses cutting-edge science and technology like never before. The CX system redefines the definition of an immersive experience through its best-in-class technology, content, and purposeful design.

"Visitors aren't just watching," said Guy Labine, the Hazel A. Hare President & CEO of Arizona Science Center. "They're immersed in storytelling, space exploration, and scientific discovery. The Dorrance Planetarium is reimaging STEAM education while setting a new standard in scientific storytelling."

Delivering an unparalleled combination of stunning visual excellence and immersive, unforgettable user experiences, the Dorrance Planetarium features:

8K+ visual resolution provides lifelike clarity and realism that elevates every show.

100x the brightness of traditional projection ensures vibrant, dynamic visuals even in complex or high-action sequences.

A seamless, wraparound canvas supports diverse programming—from space science and STEM education to live shows and custom events.

The Dorrance Planetarium comfortably seats 194 guests in total, featuring 106 premium fixed seats for an optimal viewing experience, plus 88 movable chairs that provide flexible seating arrangements to suit a variety of group sizes and event types.

"This groundbreaking experience is the first of its kind in Arizona, and only the 2nd in the country. It seamlessly blends immersive technology, interactive elements, and cutting-edge STEAM education," said Jacquie Dorrance. She added, "It embodies our unwavering commitment to creating a lasting, positive impact on communities across Arizona."

Advanced ticket sales for the highly anticipated fall reopening of the Dorrance Planetarium will begin in mid-August. Guests are encouraged to sign up for Arizona Science Center's newsletter to receive early access to ticket sales, invitations to exclusive preview events, and the latest updates on upcoming programming. Details will also be announced on Arizona Science Center's website and social media channels.

The reopening of the Dorrance Planetarium marks a pivotal milestone in Arizona Science Center's bold transformation. As part of the Center's ambitious Visitor Experience Renewal Plan, this project signals the beginning of a new era in science learning and engagement. More than just a renovation, the plan reimagines the entire Guest journey, elevating the Science Center from a cherished local treasure to a world-class destination for science exploration, education, and inspiration—right in the heart of downtown Phoenix.

About Arizona Science Center

Located in downtown Phoenix, Arizona Science Center features more than 300 hands-on exhibits, a five-story giant-screen theater, live demonstrations, traveling exhibitions, and exciting science programs. The Center offers programs for all ages, including Science on Wheels, CAMP INNOVATION, Teen programs, Professional Development, and Adults' Night Out: Science With A Twist. Whether onsite or at your location–get ready to embark on a hands-on STEM learning journey you'll never forget. To learn more or to reserve tickets, visit azscience.org or call 602.716.2000.

