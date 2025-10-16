Arizona Science Center's Dorrance DOME Now Open to the Public

Arizona Science Center's Highly Anticipated Project Completes Construction; Public Invited to Explore Cutting-Edge High-Resolution LED Dome
PHOENIX, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arizona Science Center completed construction of the Dorrance DOME and it is now open for the public to enjoy. This latest upgrade features one of the world's most advanced digital domes and will continue to bolster the Center's mission to enrich all communities and audiences through science.
"The Dorrance Planetarium has always been a cornerstone of the Arizona Science Center experience," said Tammy Stewart, Interim Hazel A. Hare President & CEO. "With the new Dorrance DOME, we're not only taking science and space education to the next level, we're creating a must-see destination that will draw visitors from across the region—many who may be discovering Arizona Science Center for the very first time."
Powered byCosm's cutting-edgeCX System LED Dome, the Dorrance DOME delivers a breathtaking and unrivaled visual and experiential space that brings science, art and the universe to life like never before. The CX system redefines the definition of an immersive experience through its best-in-class technology, content, and purposeful design and offers a rich content ecosystem that offers unparalleled visual clarity, brightness, and depth designed to spark curiosity and wonder for visitors of all ages. It features:
- 8K+ visual resolution provides lifelike clarity and realism that elevates every show.
- 100x the brightness of traditional projection ensures vibrant, dynamic visuals even in complex or high-action sequences.
- A seamless, wraparound canvas supports diverse programming—from space science and STEM education to live shows and custom events.
- Seating for 205 guests in total, featuring 200 premium seats—including 112 fixed and 88 movable chairs—for a world-class, immersive experience from every angle. Five ADA-compliant spaces provide flexible seating configurations to accommodate guests of all abilities and group sizes, making the experience accessible to everyone.
Tickets are now on sale for an extraordinary lineup of shows running October 18 through November 30, 2025—don't miss your chance to experience the Dorrance DOME like never before:
DAYTIME SHOWS
Showtimes during Arizona Science Center Operating Hours: Tuesday- Sunday, 10:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Tickets for the Dorrance DOME are $14 plus admission.
Astronomy Tour: Arizona
Produced by Arizona Science Center
Daily at 12:30 p.m.
Take a live, presenter-led journey through Arizona's storied night skies. Explore the state's astronomy heritage, breathtaking celestial views, and cutting-edge space science in this immersive experience for all ages.
Black Hole: First Picture
Produced by Cosm Studios
Daily at 11:45 a.m. & 2:45 p.m.
Follow the groundbreaking global mission to capture the first image of a black hole. Filmed across ten countries with real footage from the Event Horizon Telescope network, this full-dome film reveals the collaboration that made the invisible visible.
Orbital
Produced by Cosm Studios
Daily at 11:00 a.m. & 1:15 p.m.
From the Big Bang to low Earth orbit, Orbital offers a poetic, visually stunning exploration of our universe. Created by Guy Reid and Planetary Collective, it invites you to experience your own "Overview Effect."
Inside Pop Art
Produced by Cosm Studios
Daily at 3:30 p.m.
Immerse yourself in a bold, animated journey through the rise of pop art—from 1950s Britain to 1960s New York. Featuring works by Haring, Lichtenstein, and others, this Cosm Studios Original explores how pop art transformed culture and design.
AFTER HOURS
Guests can enjoy the Dorrance DOME or special event exclusively, as the rest of the Science Center will be closed.
Saturday, October 18
Price: $14 per person, per show
4:15 p.m. Orbital
5:00 p.m. Black Hole: First Picture
5:45 p.m. Astronomy Tour: Arizona
6:30 p.m. Black Hole: First Picture
7:15 p.m. Orbital
Thursday, October 23 | Saturday, October 25 | Thursday, November 6
Price: $20 per person, per show | 50-minute shows
Dorrance DOME Double Feature: Black Hole: First Picture + Orbital
4:30, 5:30, 6:30, 7:30, and (on Oct. 25 & Nov. 6) 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, November 1 & Saturday, November 8
Art360 | $25 with drink ticket, $20 without | 50-minute shows
4:30 p.m. Art360: KPOP Demon Hunters
5:30 p.m. Art360: Taylor Swift
6:30 p.m. Art360: KPOP Demon Hunters
7:30 p.m. Art360: Taylor Swift
8:30 p.m. Art360: Taylor Swift
Friday, November 21
Art360: Sip n' Paint | $45 per person, drink ticket included
75-minute guided experience | Capacity: 60
6:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. (Cosmic Cacti)
Saturday, November 22
Astronomy Night | $14 per person, per show
5:00 p.m. Black Hole: First Picture
5:45 p.m. Astronomy Tour: Arizona
6:30 p.m. Orbital
7:15 p.m. Black Hole: First Picture
SPECIAL EVENTS
Guests can enjoy the Dorrance DOME or special event exclusively, as the rest of the Science Center will be closed.
Mindful Movements: Yoga in the Dorrance DOME
November 8, December 13 & January 10 | 8:30–9:30 a.m.
Cost: $40
Flow through a one-of-a-kind yoga session surrounded by immersive dome visuals and sound. Guided by Sharon Ducati of Sharon Rose Yoga, this all-levels class blends movement, breath, and atmosphere—grounding your body and expanding your mind.
The opening of the Dorrance DOME marks a new era of immersive education and engagement at Arizona Science Center. By combining state-of-the-art technology with inspiring content, the DOME serves as a powerful platform to explore science, art, and culture in entirely new ways.
"With the Dorrance DOME, we're redefining what's possible for immersive experiences—sparking curiosity, inspiring creativity, and engaging every visitor," said Stewart. "This space is for everyone, educators, local families, and tourists alike, as it showcases the endless possibilities of science, art, and innovation in one unforgettable setting."
Tickets for all daytime shows, After Hours programming, and special events are now available at DorranceDOME.com. Guests are encouraged to reserve early, as seating is limited for select experiences.
For images of the Dorrance DOME, click here.
For Media Inquiries:
Contact: Krista Tillman, [email protected]
Contact: Kristina Celik, [email protected]
About Arizona Science Center
Located in downtown Phoenix, Arizona Science Center is home to the Dorrance DOME—one of the most advanced digital domes in the world—where immersive astronomy shows, live performances, and community events bring art, science, and culture together beneath a dazzling 60-foot display.
Beyond the Dorrance DOME, the Science Center features more than 300 hands-on exhibits, a five-story giant-screen theater, live demonstrations, traveling exhibitions, and dynamic STEM programs for all ages. Offerings include Science on Wheels, CAMP INNOVATION, teen initiatives, professional development workshops, and Adults' Night Out: Science With A TWIST. Whether onsite or at your location, the Center delivers unforgettable, hands-on STEM learning experiences. To learn more or reserve tickets, visitazscience.org or call 602.716.2000. Follow us on Instagram, X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.
Media Contact
Krista Tillman, Evolve PR & Marketing, 1 480-274-3486, [email protected]
SOURCE Arizona Science Center
Share this article