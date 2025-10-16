Arizona Science Center's Dorrance DOME Now Open to the Public

"With the Dorrance DOME, we're redefining what's possible for immersive experiences—sparking curiosity, inspiring creativity, and engaging every visitor," said Tammy Stewart, Interim Hazel A. Hare President & CEO. Post this

Powered byCosm's cutting-edgeCX System LED Dome, the Dorrance DOME delivers a breathtaking and unrivaled visual and experiential space that brings science, art and the universe to life like never before. The CX system redefines the definition of an immersive experience through its best-in-class technology, content, and purposeful design and offers a rich content ecosystem that offers unparalleled visual clarity, brightness, and depth designed to spark curiosity and wonder for visitors of all ages. It features:

8K+ visual resolution provides lifelike clarity and realism that elevates every show.

100x the brightness of traditional projection ensures vibrant, dynamic visuals even in complex or high-action sequences.

A seamless, wraparound canvas supports diverse programming—from space science and STEM education to live shows and custom events.

Seating for 205 guests in total, featuring 200 premium seats—including 112 fixed and 88 movable chairs—for a world-class, immersive experience from every angle. Five ADA-compliant spaces provide flexible seating configurations to accommodate guests of all abilities and group sizes, making the experience accessible to everyone.

Tickets are now on sale for an extraordinary lineup of shows running October 18 through November 30, 2025—don't miss your chance to experience the Dorrance DOME like never before:

DAYTIME SHOWS

Showtimes during Arizona Science Center Operating Hours: Tuesday- Sunday, 10:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Tickets for the Dorrance DOME are $14 plus admission.

Astronomy Tour: Arizona

Produced by Arizona Science Center

Daily at 12:30 p.m.

Take a live, presenter-led journey through Arizona's storied night skies. Explore the state's astronomy heritage, breathtaking celestial views, and cutting-edge space science in this immersive experience for all ages.

Black Hole: First Picture

Produced by Cosm Studios

Daily at 11:45 a.m. & 2:45 p.m.

Follow the groundbreaking global mission to capture the first image of a black hole. Filmed across ten countries with real footage from the Event Horizon Telescope network, this full-dome film reveals the collaboration that made the invisible visible.

Orbital

Produced by Cosm Studios

Daily at 11:00 a.m. & 1:15 p.m.

From the Big Bang to low Earth orbit, Orbital offers a poetic, visually stunning exploration of our universe. Created by Guy Reid and Planetary Collective, it invites you to experience your own "Overview Effect."

Inside Pop Art

Produced by Cosm Studios

Daily at 3:30 p.m.

Immerse yourself in a bold, animated journey through the rise of pop art—from 1950s Britain to 1960s New York. Featuring works by Haring, Lichtenstein, and others, this Cosm Studios Original explores how pop art transformed culture and design.

AFTER HOURS

Guests can enjoy the Dorrance DOME or special event exclusively, as the rest of the Science Center will be closed.

Saturday, October 18

Price: $14 per person, per show

4:15 p.m. Orbital

5:00 p.m. Black Hole: First Picture

5:45 p.m. Astronomy Tour: Arizona

6:30 p.m. Black Hole: First Picture

7:15 p.m. Orbital

Thursday, October 23 | Saturday, October 25 | Thursday, November 6

Price: $20 per person, per show | 50-minute shows

Dorrance DOME Double Feature: Black Hole: First Picture + Orbital

4:30, 5:30, 6:30, 7:30, and (on Oct. 25 & Nov. 6) 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 1 & Saturday, November 8

Art360 | $25 with drink ticket, $20 without | 50-minute shows

4:30 p.m. Art360: KPOP Demon Hunters

5:30 p.m. Art360: Taylor Swift

6:30 p.m. Art360: KPOP Demon Hunters

7:30 p.m. Art360: Taylor Swift

8:30 p.m. Art360: Taylor Swift

Friday, November 21

Art360: Sip n' Paint | $45 per person, drink ticket included

75-minute guided experience | Capacity: 60

6:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. (Cosmic Cacti)

Saturday, November 22

Astronomy Night | $14 per person, per show

5:00 p.m. Black Hole: First Picture

5:45 p.m. Astronomy Tour: Arizona

6:30 p.m. Orbital

7:15 p.m. Black Hole: First Picture

SPECIAL EVENTS

Guests can enjoy the Dorrance DOME or special event exclusively, as the rest of the Science Center will be closed.

Mindful Movements: Yoga in the Dorrance DOME

November 8, December 13 & January 10 | 8:30–9:30 a.m.

Cost: $40

Flow through a one-of-a-kind yoga session surrounded by immersive dome visuals and sound. Guided by Sharon Ducati of Sharon Rose Yoga, this all-levels class blends movement, breath, and atmosphere—grounding your body and expanding your mind.

The opening of the Dorrance DOME marks a new era of immersive education and engagement at Arizona Science Center. By combining state-of-the-art technology with inspiring content, the DOME serves as a powerful platform to explore science, art, and culture in entirely new ways.

"With the Dorrance DOME, we're redefining what's possible for immersive experiences—sparking curiosity, inspiring creativity, and engaging every visitor," said Stewart. "This space is for everyone, educators, local families, and tourists alike, as it showcases the endless possibilities of science, art, and innovation in one unforgettable setting."

Tickets for all daytime shows, After Hours programming, and special events are now available at DorranceDOME.com. Guests are encouraged to reserve early, as seating is limited for select experiences.

For images of the Dorrance DOME, click here.

For Media Inquiries:

Contact: Krista Tillman, [email protected]

Contact: Kristina Celik, [email protected]

About Arizona Science Center

Located in downtown Phoenix, Arizona Science Center is home to the Dorrance DOME—one of the most advanced digital domes in the world—where immersive astronomy shows, live performances, and community events bring art, science, and culture together beneath a dazzling 60-foot display.

Beyond the Dorrance DOME, the Science Center features more than 300 hands-on exhibits, a five-story giant-screen theater, live demonstrations, traveling exhibitions, and dynamic STEM programs for all ages. Offerings include Science on Wheels, CAMP INNOVATION, teen initiatives, professional development workshops, and Adults' Night Out: Science With A TWIST. Whether onsite or at your location, the Center delivers unforgettable, hands-on STEM learning experiences. To learn more or reserve tickets, visitazscience.org or call 602.716.2000. Follow us on Instagram, X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Media Contact

Krista Tillman, Evolve PR & Marketing, 1 480-274-3486, [email protected]

SOURCE Arizona Science Center