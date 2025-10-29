Arizona Startup Engineered a Cold Plunge That Doesn't Break in 120°F Heat

ReGen Total Wellness announces its founding story, detailing how its Arizona-built cold plunges were engineered to solve the problem of extreme heat, reliably holding in the 30s°F in 120°F conditions where competitors fail. The company emphasizes its focus on professional-grade durability and sleek design to serve high-performance users, including first responders and commercial gyms.
PHOENIX, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- What started as a personal experiment in a Phoenix backyard has grown into one of Arizona's most innovative wellness companies. Founder, Adam Smith, built ReGen Total Wellness to tackle one question many struggled to answer: how do you keep a cold plunge tub cold in the desert and extreme heat?
While most tubs struggle once temperatures climb past 90°F, ReGen's Arizona-built cold plunge systems hold steady at 36°F even in 120°F heat. Each plunge is locally engineered and tested to withstand the state's harshest conditions.
"The cold plunge market was a letdown," said Smith. "Flimsy DIY kits that fell apart, industrial-looking tubs that clashed with home aesthetics, or overpriced models that couldn't handle real-world demands (and temps). People were settling, and I refused to."
ReGen's durability-focused approach has made it a staple and favorite among athletes, first responders, and wellness centers statewide, including The Recharge Room, which serves fire and police departments statewide.
"Our tubs hold steady in the 30°s F, even in 120°F Arizona heat," Smith added. "Additionally, they've powered through thousands of cycles in commercial gyms and kept athletes thriving when other brands failed."
As extreme temperatures are slowly becoming Arizona's new normal, ReGen's innovation is shaping the future of wellness design. "Every order isn't just a transaction," said Smith. "It's a meaningful connection that supports our family and our mission to bring the best in wellness to your doorstep."
ReGen Total Wellness is an Arizona-based wellness brand dedicated to recovery, performance, and resilience. Founded in Phoenix, the company offers the highest quality cold plunges, infrared saunas, red light and hot tubs built to perform in the world's harshest climates. Special pricing is available for Arizona residents, active and former military, first responders and teachers.
