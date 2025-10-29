Arizona Startup Engineered a Cold Plunge That Doesn't Break in 120°F Heat

"The cold plunge market was a letdown. Flimsy DIY kits that fell apart, industrial-looking tubs that clashed with home aesthetics, or overpriced models that couldn't handle real-world demands (and temperatures). People were settling, and I refused to." Post this

"The cold plunge market was a letdown," said Smith. "Flimsy DIY kits that fell apart, industrial-looking tubs that clashed with home aesthetics, or overpriced models that couldn't handle real-world demands (and temps). People were settling, and I refused to."

ReGen's durability-focused approach has made it a staple and favorite among athletes, first responders, and wellness centers statewide, including The Recharge Room, which serves fire and police departments statewide.

"Our tubs hold steady in the 30°s F, even in 120°F Arizona heat," Smith added. "Additionally, they've powered through thousands of cycles in commercial gyms and kept athletes thriving when other brands failed."

As extreme temperatures are slowly becoming Arizona's new normal, ReGen's innovation is shaping the future of wellness design. "Every order isn't just a transaction," said Smith. "It's a meaningful connection that supports our family and our mission to bring the best in wellness to your doorstep."

ReGen Total Wellness is an Arizona-based wellness brand dedicated to recovery, performance, and resilience. Founded in Phoenix, the company offers the highest quality cold plunges, infrared saunas, red light and hot tubs built to perform in the world's harshest climates. Special pricing is available for Arizona residents, active and former military, first responders and teachers.

