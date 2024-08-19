Arkansas Connections Academy Welcomes More Than 3,500 Students From Across The State

We're thrilled to kick off the school year and continue providing thousands of students with the flexible, personalized online learning environment in which they thrive. Post this

Additionally, the school offers students a flexible learning environment with state-certified teachers specially trained to bring their skills to the virtual classroom, alongside a high-quality curriculum and a user-friendly online learning portal to create a supportive environment for students seeking an individualized approach to education.

"We're thrilled to kick off the school year and continue providing thousands of students with the flexible, personalized online learning environment in which they thrive," said Nicole Stephens, Arkansas Connections Academy school leader. "Our students also have the option to experience in-person field trips throughout the state, prom and graduation, as well as the ability to participate in sports and music at their nearest brick-and-mortar school."

Students choose Arkansas Connections Academy for a variety of reasons, including the need for an alternative school setting, to learn at their own pace, overcome health challenges or bullying or for a more flexible learning schedule. Parents play a crucial role as Learning Coaches, helping teachers provide the support and structure students need by setting a daily routine, ensuring attendance and that student work is complete.

Arkansas Connections Academy recently received high marks and is considered a high-quality academic option according to its 2024 Parent Satisfaction Survey, an annual third-party survey that provides families with the opportunity to review their experience with the full-time online public school. According to the survey results:

98% of parents believe their child is receiving a quality education with Arkansas Connections Academy

97% of parents say the Arkansas Connections Academy program gives them greater opportunity to be more involved with their child's education

98% of parents agree their child's teachers at Arkansas Connections Academy are supportive

97% of parents agree the Arkansas Connections Academy program prepares their child for future success

96% of parents would recommend Arkansas Connections Academy

Enrollment for Arkansas Connections Academy's 2024-2025 school year is currently open. Families interested in learning more about the Arkansas Connections Academy's flexible virtual learning approach are encouraged to attend an online information session to learn more and discover if virtual school is the right fit for their student. For more information, visit http://www.ArkansasConnectionsAcademy.com, or call 1-833-591-0251.

About Arkansas Connections Academy

Arkansas Connections Academy is a full-time, tuition-free, online public charter school for students in grades K-12 across the state. Arkansas Connections Academy offers students a personalized, flexible approach to education in a safe, supportive learning environment. The school combines Arkansas-licensed teachers, an award-winning curriculum, technology tools, and social experiences, enabling each student to learn in a way that's best suited to their individual needs. The school is authorized by the Arkansas Charter Authorizing Panel and State Board of Education. For more information, visit http://www.ArkansasConnectionsAcademy.com, or call 1-833-591-0251.

Survey Methodology

Connections Academy conducts the annual Parent Satisfaction Survey to find out how parents, guardians and Learning Coaches grade the program in several key areas. The 2024 survey was conducted from January 15 to February 26 by Shapiro + Raj, an independent market research company that created the questionnaire, collected the data and tabulated the results. Parents and caretakers of all students enrolled at the time of the survey were invited to complete the survey online.

