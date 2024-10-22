Arkansas Global Connect Receives Clearview Certification for Responsible Recruitment Practices

Designation solidifies AGC as global leader in trustworthy, transparent recruiting

CONWAY, Ark., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arkansas Global Connect (AGC), which provides U.S. businesses with reliable seasonal labor, today announced it has received Clearview certification for demonstrating ethical labor practices. This represents a significant milestone in the company's ongoing commitment to fair and transparent recruitment practices and solidifies AGC as a global leader in offering businesses trustworthy, transparent, and compliant staffing services.

Clearview is a worldwide responsible recruitment certification program for labor recruiters created and managed by Stronger Together. It aims to ensure all workers are recruited responsibly and have fair work, free from exploitation. Through this audit-based certification, AGC joins a small circle of third-party verified ethical international labor recruiters.

"Arkansas Global Connect was founded with a dedication to ethically supporting the workers we staff and the employers whose needs we meet," noted AGC founder Dana Deree. "There is no reason why global recruiting can't be business-friendly while ensuring hardworking people from humble backgrounds are valued and treated well. I'm honored that Clearview's thorough auditing process has verified that our practices and policies reflect that commitment."

Launched in 2021 and acquired last April by Greenville, South Carolina-based BDV Solutions, AGC quickly earned a reputation for ethical and efficient international staffing and consulting. Primarily utilizing non-immigrant H-2A and H-2B seasonal work visas, the firm has placed workers in multiple sectors including hospitality, food processing, agriculture, manufacturing and retail. Clients include internationally known companies from around the country as well as small and mid-sized enterprises otherwise unable to attract and retain a sufficient number of U.S. employees.

"We are thrilled to recognize Arkansas Global Connect for their commitment to ethical recruitment through the Clearview certification," said Veronica Ospina, U.S. & Mexico Program Manager, Stronger Together. "This certification highlights AGC's dedication to leading practices that safeguard vulnerable workers and mitigate the risks associated with unethical recruitment.

Ethical recruitment is key to eliminating exploitation, and it must become the norm across all labor supply chains and industries. Only then can both people and businesses truly thrive." Deree added, "I am proud of the AGC team, which meets a tremendous need in the U.S. economy, keeps prices down for consumers, and strengthens the food chain while providing

good-paying legal opportunities for people from abroad who can better provide for their families while building a hopeful future in their home communities." To achieve certification, AGC underwent a rigorous independent audit of its recruitment management systems. An independent audit body, trained and licensed in the Clearview methodology, visited randomly selected worksites and assessed AGC across a set of technical standards and control points developed by industry experts and mapped against leading international and national practices and standards such as the IOM International Recruitment Integrity System (IRIS) code of conduct, the ILO Fair Recruitment initiative, the Institute of Business and Human Rights Dhaka Principles and Employer Pays Principle, Ethical Charter on

Responsible Labor Practices, and the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights. About Arkansas Global Connect Founded by Arkansans with decades of experience in diplomacy, visa adjudication, law, farming, forestry, small business, lobbying and accountancy, Arkansas Global Connect (AGC) is a leader in providing U.S. businesses with legal seasonal labor from abroad. Matching hard- pressed employers with talented job seekers, AGC ensures a reliable work force year after year, helping to strengthen the economy while transforming countless lives.

About Clearview

Clearview is an independent, third-party certification for labor recruiters and providers, owned and managed by Stronger Together. Stronger Together is an impact-driven, not-for-profit organization providing businesses with practical training, resources, business services, and collaborative programs to create a world where all workers are recruited responsibly and have fair work free from exploitation. For more information, visit /responsiblerecruitmenttoolkit.org/clearview-us | www.stronger2gether.org/us

